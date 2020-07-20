Jason Rantz on continuing chaos in Seattle and Portland: Time for Republicans to 'get organized' and speak up

Seattle radio host Jason Rantz told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Monday that protesters in Seattle and Portland are driven by a "devious ideology" and that until the "silent majority" speaks out, the unrest and violence will continue to grip American cities.

"This is nothing to do with George Floyd," Rantz told "Tucker Carlson Tonight." "This has everything to do with a devious ideology that's pushing Marxism and socialism. And the only way that they can get that is to break down the current systems of governance, of capitalism, of policing, and rebuild. If they want to rebuild, they believe they have to get violent and if not violent, they have to give the threat of violence to stop people from actually speaking up."

Rantz encouraged the "silent majority" to stand up and "start pushing back" against violence spurred by rioters and local leaders who fail to hold them accountable.

"Too often all across the country, whether in Portland, Seattle, Chicago, Atlanta, you've got a lot of people sitting back and saying, 'You know what, we're the silent majority. We aren't going to fight back.' I'm sorry,'" Rantz went on, "It's unacceptable to remain the silent majority. We need to stand up and be the vocal majority and we need to start pushing back. It is unacceptable that we are allowing this kind of lawlessness take over American cities and kudos to the Trump administration for sending in the federal law enforcement officials in Portland."

Rantz asserted that while the violent protesters, some of whom belong to Antifa, continue to arrange an organized operation and wreak havoc in U.S. cities, Republicans are responding with "an angry tweet."

"It's how you lose elections on a local level, staying silent. Right now all of these protesters, they are not silent, are they? They are organizing," he said. "They are out there recruiting members to their cause and meanwhile, we are saying 'maybe I'll send out an angry tweet.' It's got to be more than that," Rantz concluded. "We need to get organized."

