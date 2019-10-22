Jason Chaffetz: Republicans 'finally playing offense' on impeachment and need to do more of it

Though the House Republicans' effort to censure House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., was blocked, Jason Chaffetz said on Tuesday that he’s “glad that Republicans are finally playing offense and they need to do more of it.”

“They can do lots of other things against Schiff: they can file an ethics complaint, they can have a minority day of hearings, they can launch an investigation at leaking that is coming out of the intel community,” the former Utah congressman told “Fox & Friends.”

The Democratic-led House of Representatives voted Monday evening to table, or set aside, a resolution to censure Schiff for his handling of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

The vote was 218 to 185 to table the resolution, which the Republican minority had introduced. All Democrats voted to table the censure resolution, with all Republicans voting against tabling it.

Independent Michigan Rep. Justin Amash, who left the Republican Party earlier this year, voted to table the resolution.

Colorado GOP Rep. Ken Buck, a member of the Freedom Caucus, told Fox News that although he voted against tabling the resolution, he would also oppose a straight, up-or-down vote on censure — and said the matter should have been referred to the Ethics Committee.

Buck added that the best outcome would be for Schiff to apologize, and the next-best outcome would be for a referral to the Ethics Committee. Buck said other Republicans agree that Schiff's conduct did not meet the standard for censure.

Chaffetz said that, on a legal basis, what the House is doing is "just fundamentally wrong."

“[Republican South Carolina Senator] Lindsey Graham over in Judiciary, he’s got subpoena power; he can get after some people,” Chaffetz said.

