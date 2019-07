The crowded field of 20 Democrats hoping to take on President Trump in the 2020 election are facing off in the first of two debates in Detroit, Mich.

The ten Democratic candidates taking the stage on Tuesday night include Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., as well as South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Follow along with FoxNews.com’s live blog below. Mobile users click here.