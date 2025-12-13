Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

House Democrats voice concerns over Jasmine Crockett's Texas Senate campaign viability: report

Anonymous colleagues expressed concern to Axios about the progressive lawmaker's chances against the Republican field

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
close
James Carville says Rep. Crockett has tendency to focus on herself more than her voters Video

James Carville says Rep. Crockett has tendency to focus on herself more than her voters

Democratic strategist James Carville called out Rep. Jasmine Crockett, saying that she breaks a key rule in politics by having a tendency to talk more about herself than she does about voters.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett's Senate bid was met with some apprehension from anonymous House Democrats, Axios reported on Friday.

"She might win a primary, but she ain't winning a general in Texas," one senior House Democrat told Axios.

Crockett announced her Senate bid last week with a campaign video that included a voice-over of President Donald Trump's attacks against the progressive senator.

"It's concerning for [swing] districts ... I think it's a bad decision," another House Democrat told the outlet.

Rep. Crockett

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) speaks at a news conference at the U.S. Capitol Building on Sept. 08, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

DEMOCRATS RIFT WIDENS: IS JASMINE CROCKETT TOO FAR LEFT FOR TEXAS VOTERS?

Crockett fired back in a statement to Axios, saying, "It's hard to get a clear picture of who the Texans are from the fog of Washington."

She added, "My message is one that reaches people who are often ignored by the political class. I'm not running a campaign focused on insider politics ... I'm focused on reaching all 30 million Texans and earning their trust."

Fox News Digital reached out to Crockett's office for comment. 

The Republican side of the Texas Senate race, includes incumbent Republican Sen. John Cornyn and GOP primary rivals state Attorney General Ken Paxton and Rep. Wesley Hunt. Crockett will face Democratic state Rep. James Talarico in the Democratic primary.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Tx., at a Senate hearing

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas., plans to hold a hearing to investigate former President Joe Biden's immigration parole policies and their connection to shooting of two National Guard members by an Afghan national in Washington, D.C. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

JASMINE CROCKETT SAYS THE SENATE NEEDS TO IMPOSE 'ETHICAL GUIDELINES' ON SUPREME COURT

Another House Democrat told Axios that there was concern about her ability to win.

"There's a lot of concern she won't win. If you have Paxton in there, particularly, it seems like a good target," the Democrat House member said. "I hope Texas picks someone that can get us a seat."

However, a fellow progressive in the House, Rep. Becca Balint, D-Vt., told Axios that Crockett is a talented messenger.

Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett launches Senate bid

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, speaks to reporters after announcing her run in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate on Dec. 8, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, said, "I believe that she can win."

"Crockett is an extremely talented messenger and has engaged millions of Americans across the country," Balint said.

Crockett has insisted that she didn't need to win over supporters of Trump in her bid for a Texas Senate seat.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Yeah, I don‘t know that we’ll necessarily convert all of Trump‘s supporters. That’s not our goal," Crockett responded.

The progressive lawmaker said she didn't need to reach Trump supporters either, and hoped to reach people that historically have been disengaged.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.

Close modal

Continue