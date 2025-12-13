House Democrats voice concerns over Jasmine Crockett's Texas Senate campaign viability: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett's Senate bid was met with some apprehension from anonymous House Democrats, Axios reported on Friday.

"She might win a primary, but she ain't winning a general in Texas," one senior House Democrat told Axios.

Crockett announced her Senate bid last week with a campaign video that included a voice-over of President Donald Trump's attacks against the progressive senator.

"It's concerning for [swing] districts ... I think it's a bad decision," another House Democrat told the outlet.

DEMOCRATS RIFT WIDENS: IS JASMINE CROCKETT TOO FAR LEFT FOR TEXAS VOTERS?

Crockett fired back in a statement to Axios, saying, "It's hard to get a clear picture of who the Texans are from the fog of Washington."

She added, "My message is one that reaches people who are often ignored by the political class. I'm not running a campaign focused on insider politics ... I'm focused on reaching all 30 million Texans and earning their trust."

Fox News Digital reached out to Crockett's office for comment.

The Republican side of the Texas Senate race, includes incumbent Republican Sen. John Cornyn and GOP primary rivals state Attorney General Ken Paxton and Rep. Wesley Hunt. Crockett will face Democratic state Rep. James Talarico in the Democratic primary.

JASMINE CROCKETT SAYS THE SENATE NEEDS TO IMPOSE 'ETHICAL GUIDELINES' ON SUPREME COURT

Another House Democrat told Axios that there was concern about her ability to win.

"There's a lot of concern she won't win. If you have Paxton in there, particularly, it seems like a good target," the Democrat House member said. "I hope Texas picks someone that can get us a seat."

However, a fellow progressive in the House, Rep. Becca Balint, D-Vt., told Axios that Crockett is a talented messenger.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, said, "I believe that she can win."

"Crockett is an extremely talented messenger and has engaged millions of Americans across the country," Balint said.

Crockett has insisted that she didn't need to win over supporters of Trump in her bid for a Texas Senate seat.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Yeah, I don‘t know that we’ll necessarily convert all of Trump‘s supporters. That’s not our goal," Crockett responded.

The progressive lawmaker said she didn't need to reach Trump supporters either, and hoped to reach people that historically have been disengaged.