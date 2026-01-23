Expand / Collapse search
House Of Representatives

Progressive Dem Jasmine Crockett targets Trump deportation flights with new 'TRACK ICE' bill

Democrats are pushing for a stricter crackdown on ICE

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Progressive firebrand Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, is moving to restrain President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration via a bill to create new transparency mandates on federal flights.

Crockett's legislation is called the "Transparency Requirements for Aircraft Carriers to Know Immigration Conduct and Enforcement Act," or the TRACK ICE Act.

She introduced it this week alongside Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., another Democrat who has made headlines for clashing with Trump.

The bill would make it easier to track detention and deportation flights commissioned by the federal government, as well as mandate new transparency disclosures for who is detained.

ICE FUNDING BILL DRAWS FIRE FROM LEFT AND RIGHT AS SHUTDOWN DEADLINE NEARS

Crockett and Trump

Rep. Jasmine Crockett introduced a new bill aimed at tracking President Donald Trump's deportation flights. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival; John McDonnell/Getty Images)

"For far too long, the federal government has operated immigration flights without full transparency. These ghost flights are tearing families apart, leaving loved ones in the dark, and giving immigration agencies free rein to act without oversight, transparency, and justice. It is Congress’s job to ensure they aren't operating above the law," Crockett said in a statement on the legislation.

It comes as Democrats push to impose new guardrails on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in the wake of fierce demonstrations in Minneapolis. Tensions erupted there after an ICE agent fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good in her car. 

Good was accused by Trump administration figures of impeding ICE operations at the time of her death, while Democrats have said the ICE agent who shot Good acted recklessly and even merits a criminal investigation.

Federal agents walk on a city street in Minneapolis.

ICE agents stand at the scene where a woman was fatally shot earlier in the day during an enforcement operation on Jan. 7, 2026, in Minneapolis. (Christopher Juhn/Anadolu via Getty Images)

TRUMP ADMIN WARNS OF 'WIDESCALE DOXXING' OF ICE IF HOUSE DEM'S NEW BILL PASSES

Crockett's bill would mandate public disclosure of immigration flights commissioned by ICE or Customs and Border Protection (CBP) within 72 hours of them taking place. 

Details like aircraft identification code, departure and arrival times, and ICE Air mission designations would all need to be made public.

It would also require disclosure of detainees' information including nationality, age group, sex and family status.

Critics of Democrats' transparency efforts have said forcing ICE to disclose too much information could endanger agents and targets of federal operations.

But people on the left are contending that the agency operates with too much impunity.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for a response to the bill.

Deportation flights have sharply increased under Trump, rising 44% between 2024 and 2025 according to Human Rights First.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

