Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Minnesota

Anti-ICE agitators occupy Minnesota Target store, demand retailer stop helping federal agents

The demonstrators claimed Target parking lots have served as staging grounds for immigration enforcement operations

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
close
Anti-ICE agitators occupy Target store in Minnesota Video

Anti-ICE agitators occupy Target store in Minnesota

Agitators in St. Paul, Minnesota, demanded Target refuse to allow federal immigration authorities in their parking lots and stores during a sit-in Monday. (Credit: FNTV)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Anti-ICE protesters staged a sit-in inside and occupied a Target store in Minnesota on Monday, demanding that the retailer take a stand against federal immigration authorities. 

A group of protesters occupied the store, claiming Target was allowing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to operate in its parking lot. 

"Target parking lots have been a meeting place for ICE agents," one protester holding an "Abolish ICE" sign said at the retailer's St. Paul location. "ICE agents are using the toilets at Target, so they're facilitating this invasion."

ST PAUL PASTOR DENOUNCES ANTI-ICE AGITATORS WHO DISRUPTED CHURCH SERVICE, SAYS 'WE'RE HERE TO WORSHIP JESUS'

Protesters in Target.

Anti-ICE protesters staged a sit-in at a Minnesota Target store demanding the retailer take a stand against federal immigration authorities.  (FNTV)

Target is serving as a "staging ground" for ICE, he said. 

"They're not at all participating in challenging this ethnic cleansing we're seeing in this country," he said.

Another protester said she was calling on Target to stand with the community to "protect our tiny children from losing their parents."

"We don't just want your tiny baby clothes. We want your protection for our families," she said. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to the retailer. 

The protesters were seen sitting in the middle of the store chanting and speaking out against ICE. One woman called for better treatment of immigrants and their right to decent housing and opportunities. 

ACTING ICE DIRECTOR DEFENDS AGENCY'S FOCUS ON TARGETING CRIMINAL ILLEGAL ALIENS, DETAILS THREAT TO AGENTS

The exterior of a Target store is shown on a beautiful day.

A Target store is shown on March 13, 2022. (iStock)

"You must stop treating immigrants wrong," one woman said. 

The group called for the abolition of ICE and for Target to take a position as the Trump administration continues to arrest criminal illegal immigrants in and around Minneapolis. 

"We'll be back, we'll be back," they chanted. 

Many of the people arrested were living in the United States illegally and have committed crimes, administration officials have said. A viral video circulating online appeared to show agitators interfering with an ICE operation targeting an alleged child sex offender in Minnesota.

The video shows an ICE agent confronting people in St. Paul who he said were honking their car horns and disrupting federal officers as they attempted to take a suspect into custody.

"We're here to arrest a child sex offender and you guys are out here honking," the agent says in the video.

ICE agent tells agitators they're disrupting arrest of child sex offender Video

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"No, we're press," someone off-camera responds. "We're not honking."

The agent then points to a nearby vehicle.

"That vehicle right there is honking and impeding our investigations while we're trying to arrest a child sex offender. That's who you guys are protecting. Insane."

Fox News Digital's Sophia Compton contributed to this report. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
Close modal

Continue