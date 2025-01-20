Rev. Al Sharpton threatens boycotts for companies ending DEI: 'You took everything'

MSNBC’s Rev. Al Sharpton called on all Americans to boycott companies eliminating diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, claiming they are trying to send Black people to the "back of the bus."

Sharpton made the announcement at Metropolitan AME Church in Washington, D.C., during a rally in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday. He said this call to action would be done in the spirit of King’s legacy as a civil rights activist.

"Why do we have DEI? We have DEI because you denied us diversity, you denied us equity, you denied us inclusion. DEI was a remedy to the racial institutionalized bigotry practice in academia and in these corporations. Now, if you want to put us back in the back of the bus, we going to do the Dr. King-Rosa Parks on you," Sharpton said.

"You must have forgot who we are," he added. "We are the ones that you took everything and we still here."

Sharpton announced that his organization, the National Action Network, will take part in a months-long study to investigate companies moving away from DEI policies and their profit margins. After the study is completed, they will begin to target two companies for boycott.

"In 90 days, we are going to announce the two companies that we’re going after, and we’re going to ask everybody in this country — Black, white, brown, gay, straight woman, trans — don’t buy where you are not respected," Sharpton said.

Sharpton's announcement comes after multiple companies like Walmart, McDonald's, Ford, Meta, and others announced they would be scaling back or eliminating DEI initiatives.

Sharpton encouraged his supporters to rally around companies that are maintaining their DEI policies like Costco.

As Sharpton made his announcement, President Trump was being inaugurated as the 47th president. Shortly after being sworn into office, Trump signed an executive order to end DEI programs across the federal government.

"We want people to see the tale of two cities in one district," Sharpton said. "On this side of town, Martin Luther King Jr. gave his life to open up America for everybody: Blacks, whites, gays, straights, it didn’t matter. We are with Dr. King."

Fox News Digital has reached out to MSNBC and Sharpton for comment.

