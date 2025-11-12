Jasmine Crockett gets strong endorsement for her 'phenomenal' messaging ability for Democrats

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Radio host Charlamagne tha God said the Democratic Party should be "leaning into" Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, calling her a "phenomenal messenger" for the party.

"The Breakfast Club" co-host shared his thoughts on Crockett Tuesday while commenting on fellow radio host Stephen A. Smith's criticism of her for focusing on political grandstanding.

Charlamagne said he "completely disagreed" with Smith's comments, arguing that President Donald Trump doesn't have polished rhetoric and that Democrats like Crockett are the best messengers to push back against him.

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD NAMES SURPRISING 2028 PRESIDENTIAL SUGGESTION

"Jasmine Crockett is actually what the Democrats should be leaning into," Charlamagne said on the "Hot & Bothered" podcast. "Because she is a phenomenal messenger. And some people just got it. Some people just have a different anointing on them. You don’t know why certain people cause folks to gravitate towards them."

Charlamagne gave an example of Crockett calling Trump and his entire administration "racist," saying that she was getting to the root of the matter about how the administration doesn't care about the disenfranchised.

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD CASTS DOUBT ON POTENTIAL HARRIS 2028 RUN, URGES DEMS TO THROW 'OLD REGIME' UNDER THE BUS

"I’m like, yo, you need somebody like Jasmine Crockett. She is the most effective messenger that the Democratic Party has right now," Charlamagne said. "And they need to be using her as a Trojan horse. And you know what? I hate how Democrats treat her. I expect the Republicans to say the things that they say and do the things that they do. But this is what I always say about Jasmine Crockett. Republicans talk about Jasmine Crockett publicly. Democrats talk about her privately."

Fox News Digital reached out to Crockett's office for comment.

CHARLAMAGNE TELLS VAN JONES TO 'SHUT THE F UP FOREVER' AFTER CALLING MAMDANI’S VICTORY SPEECH DIVISIVE

Charlamagne has been critical of the Democratic Party, particularly for their handling of the recent government shutdown.

However, he has still shown support for some Democratic candidates, such as New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.

"I want to say Mamdani is fantastic because he does the same messaging that I say any politician can win with," Charlamagne said. "I don't care what your race is. I don't care what your sexuality is. I don't care what your gender is. I don't care what your religion is. There's two things you want in this country. You want more money in your pocket and you want to be able to feel safe."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

He continued, "And that's all he's leaning into. Affordability and making people feel safe. Now, whether or not he's going to be able to accomplish those things when he gets in office, I have no idea. But I know that if you campaign on those things and make people believe those things, you will win. Trump did that."