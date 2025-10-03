Expand / Collapse search
Stephen A Smith blasts Rep Crockett for spending career ankle-biting at Trump, not serving her voters

Radio host Stephen A. Smith compared Crockett unfavorably to Joe Manchin's history of bipartisan cooperation

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Stephen A Smith argues Rep Crockett should spend less time mocking Trump, more time serving her voters Video

Stephen A Smith argues Rep Crockett should spend less time mocking Trump, more time serving her voters

Stephen A. Smith blasted Rep. Jasmine Crockett for her antics mocking President Trump, arguing that she should focus more on working with opposition and serving her district.

Radio host Stephen A. Smith called out Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, on his show, arguing she focused too much on anti-Trump political theater instead of serving her voters.

Smith argued that due to decades of policy and a secure hold on Black voters, "you have a Democratic Party that knew they were getting our vote, would engage in demagoguery, scare the living hell out of us about what existed on the right, and as a result, they'd get our vote, and all they had to do to get it was to give us lip service about negative stuff about the other side."

Smith went on to suggest that Black voters, to their detriment, have allowed themselves to be placated by performative politics rather than concrete solutions.

"As I religiously stated throughout the years, when White folks catch a cold, Black folks catch pneumonia. It's always worse for us. Pick any historical data you want to point to. It is always worse for us," Smith said.

Stephen A. Smith on radio row at the Super Bowl

Stephen A. Smith is pictured on radio row at the Super Bowl. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

"And I believe the biggest reason in this day and age ain’t even about racism to the degree it once was!" he argued. What it's really about is us not strategizing, playing checkers instead of chess, letting our emotions instead of facts lead the way, and letting that guide us to express ourselves in ways that serve to alienate the very people who can help us."

Smith argued that while he respects intelligent women, it is actual solutions and compromise with opposition that yields solutions, not political theater.

"But how Jasmine Crockett chooses to express herself, I'm like, ‘Is that gonna help your district in Texas?’ Aren't you there to find a way to get stuff done, as opposed to just being an impediment to what Trump wants? How much work goes into that?" Smith said.

Jasmine Crockett speaks

Rep. Jasmine Crockett frequently condemns President Trump and his supporters with fiery language. (GOP oversight YouTube channel)

He then mocked Crockett’s perceived approach: "’I'm just going to go off about Trump, cuss him out every chance I get, say the most derogatory, incendiary things imaginable, and that's my day's work.’"

"That ain't work!" Smith said.

"Work," Smith argued, "is saying, ‘That's the man in power. I know what his agenda is. I'm not exactly in a position to stop him since the Republicans have the Senate and the House, but maybe if I'm willing to work with this man, I might get something out of it for my constituency.’"

Sen. Joe Manchin

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., speaks during the Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on the Special Diabetes Program on July 11, 2023, in Washington, D.C.  (Jemal Countess/Getty Images for JDRF)

"Because, like Joe Manchin said, he's there to represent, or was there for 15 years to represent the people of West Virginia. She's supposed to be there to represent the people of Texas. I don't know. Maybe that just sounds ignorant because it's so simple, but it ain't that damn complicated," Smith concluded. "We make it complicated."

Fox News Digital reached out to Crockett for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.

