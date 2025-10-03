Stephen A Smith blasts Rep Crockett for spending career ankle-biting at Trump, not serving her voters

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Radio host Stephen A. Smith called out Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, on his show, arguing she focused too much on anti-Trump political theater instead of serving her voters.

Smith argued that due to decades of policy and a secure hold on Black voters, "you have a Democratic Party that knew they were getting our vote, would engage in demagoguery, scare the living hell out of us about what existed on the right, and as a result, they'd get our vote, and all they had to do to get it was to give us lip service about negative stuff about the other side."

Smith went on to suggest that Black voters, to their detriment, have allowed themselves to be placated by performative politics rather than concrete solutions.

"As I religiously stated throughout the years, when White folks catch a cold, Black folks catch pneumonia. It's always worse for us. Pick any historical data you want to point to. It is always worse for us," Smith said.

"And I believe the biggest reason in this day and age ain’t even about racism to the degree it once was!" he argued. What it's really about is us not strategizing, playing checkers instead of chess, letting our emotions instead of facts lead the way, and letting that guide us to express ourselves in ways that serve to alienate the very people who can help us."

Smith argued that while he respects intelligent women, it is actual solutions and compromise with opposition that yields solutions, not political theater.

"But how Jasmine Crockett chooses to express herself, I'm like, ‘Is that gonna help your district in Texas?’ Aren't you there to find a way to get stuff done, as opposed to just being an impediment to what Trump wants? How much work goes into that?" Smith said.

He then mocked Crockett’s perceived approach: "’I'm just going to go off about Trump, cuss him out every chance I get, say the most derogatory, incendiary things imaginable, and that's my day's work.’"

"That ain't work!" Smith said.

"Work," Smith argued, "is saying, ‘That's the man in power. I know what his agenda is. I'm not exactly in a position to stop him since the Republicans have the Senate and the House, but maybe if I'm willing to work with this man, I might get something out of it for my constituency.’"

"Because, like Joe Manchin said, he's there to represent, or was there for 15 years to represent the people of West Virginia. She's supposed to be there to represent the people of Texas. I don't know. Maybe that just sounds ignorant because it's so simple, but it ain't that damn complicated," Smith concluded. "We make it complicated."

Fox News Digital reached out to Crockett for comment but did not receive an immediate response.