Charlamagne tha God names surprising 2028 presidential suggestion

Charlamagne tha God is known for making waves as a prominent talk show host — and is pushing for a fellow entertainer to run for president in 2028.

The popular face of "The Breakfast Club" radio show suggested "The Daily Show" star Jon Stewart should run as the Democratic Party’s candidate in the 2028 presidential election during an appearance on "My View with Lara Trump."

"This is going to sound ridiculous, probably, coming from me," he told Fox News host Lara Trump. "I would love to see Jon Stewart run in 2028."

Charlamagne emphasized Democrats’ need for a "change agent" after former Vice President Kamala Harris’ loss to President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, and that Stewart could help the party broaden its base.

"If we're talking about a change agent coming from the outside that's really going to shake things up, and somebody that I feel like can speak to all people… he’s a celebrity who actually knows what they're talking about," he said. "We've seen him get legislation and stuff passed before — like, we know where his heart is."

"He'd be somebody I'd like to see really get in the race and disrupt things in 2028."

Charlamagne suggested that "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" host Stephen Colbert should run alongside Stewart on this hypothetical ticket, explaining that he’s "not going to have a job."

CBS revealed on July 17 that the show would be ending in May 2026, calling the plan to terminate it "purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night," per a public statement.

Elsewhere in the wide-ranging interview, Charlamagne advised Democrats to look to their governors for other possible 2028 candidates, including Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore.

"They actually have a track record, right?" he said. "You can go look at their states to see what they're probably going to end up doing on a national level."

The headline-making personality also did not rule out a Republican candidate earning his vote in the next presidential election. He cited former South Carolina Gov. and former U.S. Amb. to the United Nations Nikki Haley as someone who he would consider supporting.

"Traditional conservatives are going to take the Republican Party back," he said in part.

Charlamagne also reviewed Trump’s first six months in office, predicted Harris’ political future and discussed New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani's policy proposals and whether he agrees with socialism.

