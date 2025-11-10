Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

Jasmine Crockett downplays Jay Jones' murderous texts as a 'distraction'

Jasmine Crockett says Democrats were right not to force Jay Jones to resign over violent rhetoric

Gabriel Hays By Gabriel Hays Fox News
close
Rep Crockett downplays Jay Jones' murderous texts as a 'distraction' Video

Rep Crockett downplays Jay Jones' murderous texts as a 'distraction'

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, praised the Democratic Party on Sunday for not forcing Virginia Democratic attorney general candidate Jay Jones to resign after his texts envisioning the murder of a GOP state lawmaker surfaced during the campaign.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, praised the Democratic Party on Sunday for not forcing Virginia Attorney General-elect Jay Jones to resign after his murderous texts surfaced during the campaign.

During an appearance on "Roland Martin Unfiltered," Crockett argued it was good that Democratic leaders did not urge Jones to step down from his race this year, saying that his scandal was nothing more than a "distraction."

"And I was very excited to see that he was able to pull off the win. Not that I know him – I've never met him, I've never talked to him – but because it seems like people did not get caught up in the distractions," Crockett told host Roland Martin.

DEM SENATOR'S HEFTY DONATION TO DISGRACED AG CANDIDATE'S CAMPAIGN COMES BACK TO HAUNT HIM

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, and Virginia Attorney General-elect Jay Jones

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, praised the Democratic Party for not ditching Virginia Attorney General-elect Jay Jones during his race after his controversial texts leaked.  (Arturo Holmes/Getty; The Washington Post/Getty)

Jones, who won his race last Tuesday, sparked controversy in the lead up to Election Day when his old texts envisioning the murder of a state Republican lawmaker and his children were leaked.

In the text messages – sent by Jones in 2022 – the politician joked about shooting now-former Virginia House Speaker Todd Gilbert in the head while also suggesting that harm should come to that Republican's young "fascist" children. 

Throughout the final weeks of the campaign, Republicans urged Jones to drop out of the race and demanded that Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger call on him to step down.

Spanberger condemned his comments but never asked the candidate to leave his race. Both went on to win their races.

JAY JONES’ ‘TWO BULLETS’ SCANDAL OVER VIOLENT TEXTS EXPECTED TO DOMINATE VIRGINIA AG DEBATE

Jay Jones speaks at a podium while wife Mavis Jones stands behind him

Jay Jones addresses supporters after winning the Democratic nomination for Virginia Attorney General as wife Mavis Jones looks on in Norfolk, Virginia, on June 17, 2025.  (Trevor Metcalfe/The Virginian-Pilot/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Martin mentioned that the Democratic Party would have forced Jones to step down from the race if this was "10 years ago."

Crockett replied, saying that there were some who wanted him to resign, and noted that electing Jones despite his texts was still more important than letting Republican candidate Jason Miyares win.

"Listen, there were still Democrats that were talking about it. And my deal was, say what you got to say, denounce what he did, but in this moment, do you trust this Republican attorney general to stand up when it is the state legislature that decides that they need to fight fire with fire and give us more seats out of Virginia to go to the U.S. House because they're trying to balance out this power struggle that Trump is on?" she asked.

"Or when it comes down to Trump deciding that he's not going to send appropriated dollars to the state of Virginia, do you think that the Republican AG is going to be the one to sign up to go and get those dollars? No," she continued.

"So, at the end of the day, you got to put your mask on first," Crockett added, noting how voters needed to hold their noses and vote for Democrats despite their shortfalls or controversies. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Jay Jones and Jason Miyares debate in Richmond

Attorney General-elect Jay Jones and Attorney General Jason Miyares debate at the University of Richmond, home of the Spiders, in Richmond, Va., on Oct. 16, 2025. (Mike Kropf/Richmond Times-Dispatch via pool)

The lawmaker praised her party for getting rid of the "purity test" and not disqualifying Jones.

"You can have whatever issues you have with him, but at the end of the day, you got to make sure you're looking out for you," Crockett said. 

The Texas Democrat has also been criticized for her rhetoric towards her political opponents, like Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

In response to a question in March about how Democrats can win elections specifically in Texas, Crockett said, "I think that you punch, I think you punch, I think you OK with punching."

"It’s Ted Cruz," she went on. "I mean, like this dude has to be knocked over the head, like hard, right? Like there is no niceties with him, like at all. Like you go clean off on him."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Gabriel Hays is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. 

Close modal

Continue