Charlamagne tha God casts doubt on potential Harris 2028 run, urges Dems to throw 'old regime' under the bus

Radio host Charlamagne Tha God threw some cold water on the idea of former Vice President Kamala Harris running for president in 2028, and urged the Democratic Party to throw the old regime "under the bus."

"I don't personally know if I would run for president, if I was her, and, if she does, she has to get a real connection with the people. I think that's something that she's always been missing," he said during Fox News' "My View."

Charlamagne sat for an exclusive interview with Fox News host Lara Trump on Saturday, days after Harris revealed she would not be running to be California's next governor.

"If you look at from 2020 to now, whenever you see her, it always seems like it's transactional, right? Like she ran for president. So she was trying to get people's attention for that. Then she became vice president, then she became the actual nominee. People have never seen the VP just out having a conversation, doing what she says she wants to do right there, which is just being of service to the people in that way. I think she just needs to establish a real connection with the people," the radio host continued.

Charlamagne told the Democratic Party to throw the old regime "completely under the bus."

"Whoever is going to be leading the party moving forward, whoever says that they're going to be the face of the party, moving forward. You got to be willing to throw that old regime we just saw under the bus," he said, before pointing to CNN host Jake Tapper and Axios reporter Alex Thompson's book, "Original Sin," and calling out the Biden administration.

"So when a lie of that magnitude is told and not just a lie that we all read about, a lie that we saw with our own ears and heard with our own eyes. And then President Biden dropped out when it was way too late. When you see that happen, you've got to be willing to throw that old regime completely under the bus and say, ‘Hey, I am presenting something totally new,’" he continued.

He also suggested that Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart run on the Democratic ticket in 2028.

"I would love to see Jon Stewart run in 2028. If we're talking about like a change agent coming from the outside, that's really going to shake things up and somebody that I feel like can speak to, you know, all people, plus we actually, he's a celebrity who actually knows what they're talking about, we've seen him get legislation and stuff passed before, like, we know where his heart is, he'd be somebody I'd like to see really get in the race and disrupt things in 2028," he said.

Charlamagne then added, "maybe a Jon Stewart-Colbert ticket, because, you know, Colbert's not going to have a job."

The liberal radio host also suggested the nominee would be a Democratic governor, pointing to Gov. Josh Shapiro, D-Pa., and Gov. Wes Moore, D-Md.

During Charlamagne's radio show this week, he suggested Harris could be a leader of the Democratic Party, but said he wasn't sure about her running again.

"I don't know if she should run again, but I definitely would like to see her write a book. I definitely would like to, you know, see her start a podcast and just build a real connection with people, you know, and she is - I mean relatively young," Charlamagne said. "I just don't know what's going to happen in 2028, man. I just think Democrats suck so bad. I don't - I don't know."