'She's really this dumb': House Dem ripped after calling Trump 'enemy of the United States'

Rep. Crockett has become one of the most prominent critics of Trump and DOGE

Andrew Mark Miller By Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
Published | Updated
Rep. Crockett calls Trump enemy to the United States after contentious meeting with Zelenskyy Video

Rep. Crockett calls Trump enemy to the United States after contentious meeting with Zelenskyy

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-TX, blasted President Trump for his conduct during his recent meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, claiming he aspires to be a dictator.

Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett was ripped by conservatives on social media this week after claiming President Donald Trump is "occupying the White House" and is an "enemy to the United States."

"Unfortunately, we have someone that is occupying the White House, and as far as I’m concerned, he is an enemy to the United States," Crockett said on MSNBC on Sunday. "I don’t know what it’s going to take to get people to wake up."

The Texas congresswoman also suggested that Trump is a "dictator" in her cable news appearance.

Conservatives on social media quickly pushed back against Crockett.

ELON MUSK TAKES AIM AT NATIONAL DEBT, WARNS OF 'DE FACTO BANKRUPTCY' WITHOUT DOGE: '$2 TRILLION IN DEFICITS'

Crockett Trump

Rep. Crockett called President Trump an "enemy" of the United States on Sunday. (Getty Images)

"Almost sounds like this ‘defender of democracy’ would support an insurrection," Fox News host Laura Ingraham posted on X

"When are we going to hold members of Congress accountable for their words and actions?" retired professor Carol Swain posted on X. 

"Dangerous election denier stuff here," former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., posted on X.

"By all means, continue this leaderless, tired charade and keep losing elections," Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., posted on X. 

"Yeah, she's running in 2028," Red State writer Bonchie posted on X

"Jasmine Crockett labeled Trump as an enemy of America while simultaneously saying she doesn’t understand anything that’s going on," conservative influencer account Gunther Eagleman posted on X. "She’s really this dumb."

NEW DOGE BILL WOULD TARGET MORE THAN $200B IN ANNUAL IMPROPER PAYMENTS FROM SAFETY NETS, LAWMAKER SAYS

Trump waits for UK Prime Minister Starmer at the White House

President Donald Trump awaits British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's arrival at the White House, on Thursday, Feb. 27. (AP/Evan Vucci)

"The unquestioned leader of the Democratic Party," CNN commentator Scott Jennings posted on X. "Keep going!"

Fox News Digital reached out to Crockett’s office for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett

Rep. Jasmine Crockett speaks during a rally at the Treasury Department on Feb. 4, 2025, in Washington. (Jemal Countess/Getty Images for MoveOn)

Crockett has become one of the most prominent faces of the Democratic Party, opposing Trump’s agenda and the DOGE efforts of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. 

Crockett recently sparked a frenzy on social media when she told a reporter outside the U.S. Capitol that if she could tell Musk one thing it would be, "F--- off."

