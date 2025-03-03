'She's really this dumb': House Dem ripped after calling Trump 'enemy of the United States'

Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett was ripped by conservatives on social media this week after claiming President Donald Trump is "occupying the White House" and is an "enemy to the United States."

"Unfortunately, we have someone that is occupying the White House, and as far as I’m concerned, he is an enemy to the United States," Crockett said on MSNBC on Sunday. "I don’t know what it’s going to take to get people to wake up."

The Texas congresswoman also suggested that Trump is a "dictator" in her cable news appearance.

Conservatives on social media quickly pushed back against Crockett.

"Almost sounds like this ‘defender of democracy’ would support an insurrection," Fox News host Laura Ingraham posted on X .

"When are we going to hold members of Congress accountable for their words and actions?" retired professor Carol Swain posted on X.

"Dangerous election denier stuff here," former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., posted on X.

"By all means, continue this leaderless, tired charade and keep losing elections," Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., posted on X.

"Yeah, she's running in 2028," Red State writer Bonchie posted on X .

"Jasmine Crockett labeled Trump as an enemy of America while simultaneously saying she doesn’t understand anything that’s going on," conservative influencer account Gunther Eagleman posted on X . "She’s really this dumb."

"The unquestioned leader of the Democratic Party," CNN commentator Scott Jennings posted on X . "Keep going!"

Fox News Digital reached out to Crockett’s office for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Crockett has become one of the most prominent faces of the Democratic Party, opposing Trump’s agenda and the DOGE efforts of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.