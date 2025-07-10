Jasmine Crockett claims most people vote the ‘wrong way’ due to a lack of education

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, suggested in a new interview that most people don’t vote the way she thinks they should because they are not properly informed.

"Most people voted the wrong way because they were uneducated," Crockett said on The Jamal Bryant Podcast "Let’s Be Clear," released on Thursday.

"And that's not to call them dumb," Crockett clarified, explaining that real life gets in the way. "You're trying to keep a roof over your head, keep food on the table, trying to make sure that your kids have what they need. And so you're not tuned in."

During the interview with Bryant, a Georgia-based preacher, they discussed the state's upcoming U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races in 2026, saying, "I need y'all to understand that it's not going to be good enough that you go out and vote. You got to make sure you're educating people."

"Educate, educate, educate, kick, drag, scream, do whatever you have to do, because we say every election is a matter of life and death," Crockett said.

She also admitted that people are often right in thinking that most politicians are "crooks" and "liars."

"So, one of the things that I tell people all the time is that most people don't really want to hear from a politician," she said. "They don't trust us. A lot of people think that we are crooks, and frankly, a lot of them are. A lot of them think that they are liars and, frankly, a lot of them are."

She also encouraged fellow Democrats to continue fighting.

"What I will say is that, don't let people make you feel powerless," Crockett said. "That is one of the things that I keep hearing from people is, like, ‘I feel powerless,’ right? Like, don't feel powerless because the moment that you give in and say that you're powerless, they win. That's what they want you to do."

Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., is up for re-election next year in what will be one of the most hotly contested Senate races in the country, while the governor's seat will be open with Republican Gov. Brian Kemp being term-limited.