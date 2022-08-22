Expand / Collapse search
Jared Bernstein: We are 'probably not' in a recession

A recession has been on the horizon for most of 2022, with many critics citing the Biden administration's spending and taxing policies as the culprit.

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Biden economic adviser Jared Bernstein answers questions on inflation, unemployment, corporate tax rate, and the proposed effects of the Inflation Reduction Act on 'The Story.'

Biden administration economic adviser Jared Bernstein joined ‘The Story’ Monday to dispel questions of a looming recession over America.

JARED BERNSTEIN: The call for a recession is made, as I know you know, by the National Bureau of Economic Research. And they don't do that until after-the-fact. 

But if you look at the things that they look at, payroll employment growth extremely strong, over half a million jobs in July. I know you know that the national unemployment rate, 3 ½ %, a 53-year low tide for a 53-year low. 

But you may not have heard this. We just learned this last Friday, in 22 states the unemployment rate is below 3%. That is an historical record. 

Retail sales, strong industrial production, strong personal consumer spending. These are the measures that that group looks at, and they are all flashing non-recession. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Biden economic adviser denies Inflation Reduction Act will affect job market, wages Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.