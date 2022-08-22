Jared Bernstein: We are 'probably not' in a recession

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Biden administration economic adviser Jared Bernstein joined ‘The Story’ Monday to dispel questions of a looming recession over America.

JARED BERNSTEIN: The call for a recession is made, as I know you know, by the National Bureau of Economic Research. And they don't do that until after-the-fact.

But if you look at the things that they look at, payroll employment growth extremely strong, over half a million jobs in July. I know you know that the national unemployment rate, 3 ½ %, a 53-year low tide for a 53-year low.

But you may not have heard this. We just learned this last Friday, in 22 states the unemployment rate is below 3%. That is an historical record.

Retail sales, strong industrial production, strong personal consumer spending. These are the measures that that group looks at, and they are all flashing non-recession.

