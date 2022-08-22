Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS
Published

George Soros, other billionaires flood Schumer's PAC with millions to save Senate majority

The Senate Majority PAC is entering the home stretch with $73 million cash on hand

By Joe Schoffstall | Fox News
George Soros and other left-wing billionaires have flooded a Chuck Schumer-aligned super PAC with millions of dollars as they look to maintain a majority in Congress's upper chamber, federal records show.

Soros steered $2.5 million from his Democracy PAC to the Senate Majority PAC in July, while hedge fund billionaire James Simons added an identical amount, according to new Federal Election Commission filings. The duo was the largest donors to the committee last month, which is now entering the home stretch of the midterm elections with nearly $73 million cash on hand.

The new Soros cash also brings his total to the Senate Majority PAC to $10 million for the 2022 elections, making him one of its largest contributors behind a dark money nonprofit affiliated with the PAC.

SCHUMER-ALIGNED DARK MONEY NONPROFIT RAKED IN RECORD $105 MILLION FROM ANONYMOUS DONORS, TAX FORMS SHOW 

The Senate Majority PAC, a committee aligned with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, is heading into the final stretch for the 2022 elections with nearly $73 million cash on hand.

The Senate Majority PAC, a committee aligned with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, is heading into the final stretch for the 2022 elections with nearly $73 million cash on hand. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Majority Forward, a nonprofit that does not identify its funders, has provided the Senate Majority PAC with at least $27 million in donations this cycle, according to a previous Fox News Digital review of campaign finance records.

Majority Forward hauled in a record $105 million between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021, according to its most recent tax forms. The nonprofit maintains a close relationship with the Senate Majority PAC.

Long-time Schumer ally J.B Poersch is president of both Majority Forward and the Senate Majority PAC. The groups also share office space and personnel. Majority Forward has paid nearly $615,000 to the Senate Majority PAC for salaries, insurance and IT security so far for the 2022 elections.

While the Senate Majority PAC primarily operates by backing Democratic politicians, the group tested a new tactic this election cycle by propping up at least one Republican primary candidate they viewed as more vulnerable in the general election. 

MANCHIN DEAL WITH SCHUMER TO SPUR OIL AND GAS DRILLING JEAPARDIZED BY FAR-LEFT DEMOCRATS 

Super PACs bankrolled by George Soros have given the Senate Majority PAC $9.5 million this cycle. 

Super PACs bankrolled by George Soros have given the Senate Majority PAC $9.5 million this cycle.  (Simon Dawson/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

During the Republican Colorado Senate primary in June, an obscure group called Democratic Colorado spent millions supporting the more conservative state Rep. Ron Hanks, who faced off against businessman Joe O'Dea. 

Democratic Colorado's donors were unknown as they poured millions into the primary. But following the release of the group's first campaign finance report on July 20, The Colorado Sun discovered that the Senate Majority PAC was the sole source of the group's $4 million in funding. 

The tactic backfired, and O'Dea won the primary by nearly ten percentage points to move on and face Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet in a critical race this November. Democratic Colorado filed a termination report the same day it submitted its first financial report and closed shop.

The Senate Majority PAC will look to maintain Democratic control in Congress's upper chamber. 

The Senate Majority PAC will look to maintain Democratic control in Congress's upper chamber.  (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

This is not the first time the dark money Majority Forward and Soros were among the top backers of the Senate Majority PAC. During the 2020 elections, Majority Forward passed at least $50 million to the committee, while Soros added $11.5 million from his Democracy PAC, filings show.

The Senate Majority PAC did not respond to a Fox News Digital inquiry on its donations by the time of publication.

Joe Schoffstall is a Fox News reporter

