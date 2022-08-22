Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Midterm Elections
Published

Most voters believe US economy is currently in recession, according to new poll

Republicans lead Democrats on the generic congressional ballot by two points

By Aubrie Spady | Fox News
close
Latino vote shifts toward Republicans in wake of midterms: 'The only party that supports the American Dream' Video

Latino vote shifts toward Republicans in wake of midterms: 'The only party that supports the American Dream'

Florida House candidate Carolina Amesty assesses the Latino community's growing shift toward the GOP and the impact their vote could have on November's midterms.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The majority of registered voters believe the economy has already entered into a recession and that the Inflation Reduction Act will do little to nothing to combat inflation, according to a new poll.

According to an NBC News poll released Sunday, 68% of individuals believe the economy is currently in a recession while only 27% believe it is not.

The economy recently entered into a technical recession after the gross domestic product (GDP) contracted for a second consecutive quarter from April-June.

According to the Consumer Price Index, inflation hit a 40-year high of 9.1% in June before receding slightly to 8.5% in July.

ECONOMY TAKES CENTER STAGE AS AMERICANS SHARE THEIR VOTING PRIORITIES AHEAD OF MIDTERMS

Inflation hit a 40-year high of 9.1% in June and is affecting families that are back-to-school shopping.

Inflation hit a 40-year high of 9.1% in June and is affecting families that are back-to-school shopping. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

DEMOCRAT CATHERINE CORTEZ MASTO OPENS UP LEAD AGAINST ADAM LAXALT IN MUST-WIN RACE FOR REPUBLICANS

The Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 was recently signed into law by President Biden after swift passage through the Senate and the House of Representatives along party-line votes.

The legislation received major backlash over the inclusion of an IRS provision that would spend roughly $80 billion to fund the hiring of 87,000 new agents nationwide.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., pushed for the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, a negotiated version of the Build Back Better Act.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., pushed for the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, a negotiated version of the Build Back Better Act. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

According to the poll, Americans were almost evenly split when asked about the Inflation Reduction Act, with 35% believing it would have a negative impact on them financially and 36% saying it would not make a difference.

Republicans still hold a slight lead on the generic ballot with the midterm elections just a few months away. Nearly half (47%) prefer a Republican candidate for Congress compared to 45% who pick a Democrat this fall.

President Joe Biden has had an underwater approval rating for several months.

President Joe Biden has had an underwater approval rating for several months. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

According to the poll, 58% of individuals believe that America's best years are in the past, only 35% believe the best is yet to come.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The NBC News survey was conducted from Aug. 12-16, 2022, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.10 percentage points.

Aubrie Spady is a Freelance Production Assistant for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics