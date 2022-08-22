Alaska Gov. Dunleavy slams Biden for 'lack of opportunity' in oil production: 'Cancel culture' on energy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy (R) slammed President Biden for a "cancel culture" energy policy, saying the state has billions of barrels of oil but a "lack of opportunity" under the administration. Dunleavy joined "The Brian Kilmeade Show" on Monday to discuss energy challenges and other issues facing the state.

BIDEN'S OIL CRISIS FUELS NATIONAL DISCONTENT WITH PRESIDENT'S AGENDA

MIKE DUNLEAVY: We've got a lot of oil in the state of Alaska, billions of barrels more oil. We just have to get a little bit of help in allowing us to be able to develop these plays that we have, but ever since the administration got into office, it's been a lack of opportunity. It's almost been a cancel culture when it comes to resources, especially energy here in the state of Alaska.

LISTEN TO THE SEGMENT FROM "THE BRIAN KILMEADE SHOW" BELOW: