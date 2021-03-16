Janice Dean blasts ‘The View’ for going soft on Cuomo, says she wasn’t invited on to promote new book

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean blasted ABC’s "The View" on Tuesday, tweeting that she wasn’t invited to appear on the show to promote her new book and is "sick" watching the show’s co-hosts give a pass to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s growing nursing home scandal.

The publicist for Dean’s book, "Make Your Own Sunshine: Inspiring Stories of People Who Find Light in Dark Times," wanted to schedule her on ABC’s daytime gabfest as part of a promotional tour.

But Dean has also led the charge against Cuomo’s nursing home scandal that she says led to the deaths of both of her in-laws. Dean feels "The View" didn’t want her bashing the Democratic governor during the show, where the majority of hosts openly oppose Republicans.

SUNNY HOSTIN DEFLECTS FROM CUOMO SCANDALS, INSISTS GOP GOVERNORS LIKE 'DEATH-SANTIS' SHOULD BE SCRUTINIZED

Dean, who has long maintained the nursing home scandal is personal for her and not political, took to Twitter to express frustrations with the situation. She noted co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar are regularly bashing Republican governors such as Florida’s Ron DeSantis and Texas’ Greg Abbott over coronavirus but haven’t had much to say about Cuomo.

"I would’ve never spoken out about not being invited back on the show, but seeing how the hosts -- with exception to Meghan McCain -- continue to downplay all the deaths in New York nursing homes and the other scandals surrounding Governor Cuomo made me furious," Dean told Fox News.

"Harper Collins PR asked a few times if I could come on the show to promote my book and perhaps engage in some of the news topics that affected my family, but they said no several times," Dean continued. "I came on the show two years ago to promote ‘Mostly Sunny’ and it went very well, so I can only guess why they kept saying no this time."

A spokesperson for "The View" declined comment when reached by Fox News.

JANICE DEAN SAYS CUOMO BROTHERS' JOKING CNN INTERVIEWS PROMPTED HER TO SPEAK OUT: 'GRIEF TURNED TO RAGE'

Cuomo has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women in addition to the ongoing nursing home scandal. A source close to "The View" told Fox News that Dean has been mentioned internally as an ideal guest to discuss the embattled governor’s dueling scandals on the daytime talk show but producers have declined to bring her on.

Dean’s tweet storm began on Tuesday when she called out the ABC News program.

"My publicist asked the @TheView several times if I could come on (to promote my book) but also as someone that could talk about @NYGovCuomo and what I've been doing for 10 months to raise awareness and accountability for my husband's parents' deaths," Dean wrote. "Guess what they said?"

She continued: "And yet @sunny can go on every day and bash other governors (calling the governor of Florida "Death-santis) instead of calling out Cuomo for ordering over 9,000 COVID patients into nursing homes, covering up their deaths and oh, sexually harassing at least 7 women."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Dean went on to praise "The View" co-host Meghan McCain, who is the show’s lone conservative and a friend of hers.

"People ask why I would want to go on that show? Because if even one of their viewers realizes @NYGovCuomo could be responsible for the thousands of lives we lost thanks to his deadly mandate, the criminal coverup and honor my husbands [sic] parents, then it’s worth it," Dean tweeted.