Janice Dean compares Cuomo sex harassment controversy to Al Capone being jailed for tax evasion

Growing calls for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign over allegations of sexual harassment and other inappropriate behavior are like the federal government going after mobster Al Capone for tax evasion, Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Monday.

"They got him [Capone] on tax evasion, they’ll probably get this governor on #MeToo and sexual harassment," Dean told host Tucker Carlson.

Dean, who lost both of her in-laws to COVID-19 in New York nursing homes last year, has repeatedly called for Cuomo to be held accountable for ordering nursing homes to accept COVID-positive patients in an effort to keep hospital beds clear in the early months of the pandemic. The policy is believed to be responsible for hundreds, if not thousands, of preventable deaths in the state.

However, that controversy has been knocked out of the headlines by three women --including two former aides -- accusing the governor of sexual harassment and making inappropriate advances.

CUOMO ACCUSED BY THIRD WOMAN OF UNWANTED SEXUAL ADVANCES

Carlson noted that the mainstream media appear to be covering the sexual misconduct allegations against Cuomo far more aggressively than the nursing home scandal.

"I think it's easier to get on the #MeToo train than to actually admit that these lawmakers have been complicit for ten months now that we are into a potential criminal investigation of this governor, his mandate and the killing of 15,000 seniors," Dean told Carlson.

Earlier Monday, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that the governor's office had sent a letter permitting her office to perform an independent investigation of the two harassment claims made by former aides Lindsey Boylan and Charlotte Bennett.

"I'm just shocked that the media really was complicit, in the [nursing home death count] cover-up, all these politicians as well. Do they not need him anymore? Is that maybe why?" Carlson asked.

"The media was complicit," Dean agreed.

