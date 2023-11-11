Jamie Lee Curtis: Anti-gay bigotry ‘being championed in the name of religion’ must be ‘exposed and silenced’

"Halloween" star Jamie Lee Curtis took direct aim at religious conservatives in a recent pro-LGBTQ speech this week, accusing them of championing homophobia and transphobia in the "name of religion."

Curtis made the condemnation while speaking at the Out100 Celebration, a soirée and red-carpet event honoring individuals that LGBTQ "Out" Magazine has recognized as trailblazers for the community.

"I pray that the homophobia and transphobia that is being championed in the name of religion by the right is exposed and silenced as wrong by the love of humanity that is the center of our gay and out trans community," she said after receiving the event’s "Advocate of The Year" award, sponsored by other LGBTQ magazine "The Advocate."

DISNEY DELAYS WOKE 'SNOW WHITE' REBOOT FOR A YEAR FOLLOWING BACKLASH: 'WHAT A DISASTER'

The Out100 celebration featured a long list of high-profile, pro-LGBTQ guests, including musician Brandi Carlile, "Queer Eye" star Tan France, transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney, former American Idol star David Archuleta, drag queen Trixie Mattel, and Sarah Kate Ellis – the CEO of Hollywood gay lobby, GLAAD.

Curtis addressed the crowd, stating, "These are very dangerous times and I’m very happy to be in a room with people who are fighting the best fight they can fight."

Drawing on her own daughter’s own coming out story, Curtis continued, "Especially for people who have felt hidden their entire lives, and who have had the remarkable courage to state their truths like my beautiful daughter, Ruby."

The actress’ daughter came out as transgender in 2021. "I honor her courage … As a woman in recovery, I know only too well that the truth will set you free," the actress said, mentioning her past addiction to opiates .

"Freedom is the goal for all LGBTQ+IA human beings," Curtis affirmed onstage.

SOUTH PARK LAUDED FOR MOCKING DISNEY'S ‘WOKE GENDER AD RACE-SWAPPING REBOOTS: ‘A NATIONAL TREASURE’

Speaking for both her children, she said, "My love for both of my daughters is absolute. It has never wavered, and it will never waver."

She then offered another salvo for her and her family's critics, saying, "As their mother, it is my job to help protect them, and I hope to teach them that this is what you do when you’re a parent: You suit up and you show up with your heart open and your arms outstretched and your aim, true. Your job is to tell the haters to back the f—off."

The "Freaky Friday" actress also took a moment to apologize for a recent social media post she shared last month in which she intended to express her sorrow for the deaths of Israeli children at the hands of Hamas on Oct. 7. However, the picture she used in the post accidentally featured children from Gaza, prompting backlash and the actress to delete the post.

She told the crowd, "I am also human and therefore I am flawed and contradictory, and I make mistakes, and I post things incorrectly and I say the wrong thing occasionally and I try to own them."

The actress added, "My entire life has been focused on the care and treatment of critically ill and injured children wherever they are, whoever they are, whatever country they’re from, whatever their circumstances, religious affiliations. I will continue to do that amidst all of the anger and division and cleaving of our shared coexistence, our shared humanity."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP