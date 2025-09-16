Jamie Lee Curtis breaks down over Charlie Kirk's death despite disagreeing with his views

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The assassination of Charlie Kirk has affected Jaime Lee Curtis in a deep way.

During an appearance on the "WTF With Marc Maron" podcast Monday, the "Freakier Friday" actress got emotional while discussing Kirk's death and explained why she feels society is experiencing and feeling a "lack of humanity."

"I’m going to bring something up with you just because it’s front of mind," Curtis said. "Charlie Crist was killed two days ago."

After Maron corrected her and mentioned his name was Kirk, she replied, "Sorry, Kirk. I just call him Crist, I think, because of Christ, because of his deep belief."

CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION: ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER, JOSH DUHAMEL, JILLIAN MICHAELS DENOUNCE POLITICAL VIOLENCE

"I mean, I disagreed with him on almost every point I ever heard him say," said Curtis, who began to cry. "But I believe he was a man of faith, and I hope in that moment when he died, that he felt connected to his faith. Even though I find what his ideas were abhorrent to me, I still believe he’s a father and a husband and a man of faith, and I hope whatever ‘connection to God’ means, that he felt it."

Curtis, who recorded the episode two days after Kirk's killing and one day after the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, said seeing horrific video such as Kirk's assassination or the twin towers collapsing can have a significant impact.

"We as a society are bombarded with imagery, so we don't know what the longitudinal effects of seeing those towers coming down over and over and over and over again. Or watching his execution over and over and over again," she said.

"But here we have now these images, and we are inured to them, and we are numb to them, but they are in there," she added. "We don't know enough psychologically about what that does. What does that do? I don't ever want to see this footage of this man being shot. Is that the reason why we're all feeling this lack of humanity? Because we are just saturated with these images."

"I didn't watch [the video of Kirk's assassination]," Maron said. "I think it diminishes the depth of humanity."

Curtis isn't the only celebrity to have spoken out about Kirk's death.

Country singer Gavin Adcock believes Kirk's assassination has "awoken millions."

During an appearance on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle" on Monday, Adcock opened up to host Laura Ingraham about why he's decided to memorialize Kirk during his recent concerts and explained why he's not afraid to publicly support the late activist.

"When I found out the news [of Kirk's death] the day before, I had four shows lined up that weekend, and it was sitting really heavy on the heart to even go play those shows after something like that happens," Adcock said. "And I think my fan base sits right at the age group and the mindset of where Charlie's fan base sits. And it was great to honor him all weekend.

"It wasn’t just at that first show — it was every show this weekend, and they were chanting ‘Charlie Kirk.’ For all the people, the hateful people out there, the groups that thought that would quiet Charlie Kirk, you just awoken millions of other people that are not scared to die. If you live in the life of the Lord, and I believe in Jesus, you shouldn't be scared to leave this world. And Charlie Kirk was a great example of that."

Arnold Schwarzenegger, a former Republican governor of California who in recent years has been critical of the party, took to social media after the shooting to urge people to come together after the tragedy.

"My heart is with Charlie Kirk’s family, and with the United States," he wrote on X. "Politics has become a disease in this country, and it’s deadly. But don’t listen to the pessimists who say there is no cure. There is a cure. It is inside of us. We must find our better angels and walk back from the extremes. If we can’t agree on anything else, we must find agreement that we don’t solve our debates with violence.

"This is a horrible tragedy. May it also be a moment for everyone to rediscover their humanity."