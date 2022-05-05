Karine Jean-Pierre to replace Jen Psaki as White House press secretary

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden on Thursday announced that Karine Jean-Pierre will replace Jen Psaki as White House press secretary beginning later this month.

The president announced Jean-Pierre who has been serving as principal deputy press secretary will also serve as an assistant to the president.

Psaki is set to depart the White House on May 13.

"I am proud to announce that Karine Jean-Pierre will serve as the next White House Press Secretary," the president said Thursday. "Karine not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris Administration on behalf of the American people."

Biden added: "Jill and I have known and respected Karine a long time and she will be a strong voice speaking for me and this Administration."

The president went on to praise Psaki for having "set the standard for returning decency, respect and decorum to the White House Briefing Room."

"I want to say thank you to Jen for raising the bar, communicating directly and truthfully to the American people, and keeping her sense of humor while doing so," the president said. "I thank Jen her service to the country, and wish her the very best as she moves forward."

The White House also announced Thursday the return of Anita Dunn as a senior advisor and assistant to the president. Dunn rejoins the White House staff from her communications and political consulting firm SKDK, and will assist in advancing the President’s policy and communications objectives.