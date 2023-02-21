Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Movies
Published

James Cameron says he can ‘relate’ to murderous Marvel villain Thanos on climate: 'Viable answer'

'I thought he had a pretty viable answer,' Cameron said of Marvel supervillain Thanos wiping out half of all life in the universe.

By Alexander Hall | Fox News
close
'Avatar' stars Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang talk working with director James Cameron Video

'Avatar' stars Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang talk working with director James Cameron

'Avatar' stars Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang were grateful to attend director James Cameron's handprints and footprints ceremony at Hollywood's historic TCL Chinese Theatre, with Weaver calling him 'an incredible storyteller.'

Despite advocating veganism and anti-gun policy, movie director James Cameron said he can "relate" to Marvel movie monster Thanos who committed genocide and wiped out half the universe. 

Talking to Time magazine, he said of the villain: "I can relate to Thanos…. I thought he had a pretty viable answer. The problem is nobody is going to put up their hand to volunteer to be the half that has to go." 

Cameron has been one of Hollywood’s most famous filmmakers behind blockbuster films such as "Titanic" (1997), "Avatar" (2009), "Aliens" (1986), and "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" (1991). In recent years, his political commentary has made headlines, such as when he lamented parts of his past career, suggesting to The Hollywood Reporter he had once been a "testosterone-poisoned young man." He added that the hormone associated with masculinity is "a toxin that you have to slowly work out of your system."

The February 16 Time article by Eliana Dockterman began by recounting, "James Cameron wanted a vegan set on Avatar: The Way of Water. Anything less would be hypocritical. The sci-fi epic, which reportedly cost more than $350 million, centers on aliens fending off invading humans who have depleted earth’s resources. ‘We couldn’t lecture oil companies and turn around and eat hamburgers,’ he says."

The article elaborated further on Cameron’s staunch advocacy of far-left environmentalism.

Fans attend a premiere for the film Avatar: The Way of Water, at Dolby theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S., December 12, 2022 and Director James Cameron arrives at the world premiere of 'Avatar: The Way of Water' in London, Britain December 6, 2022. 

Fans attend a premiere for the film Avatar: The Way of Water, at Dolby theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S., December 12, 2022 and Director James Cameron arrives at the world premiere of 'Avatar: The Way of Water' in London, Britain December 6, 2022.  (REUTERS/Toby Melville/Mario Anzuoni)

JAMES CAMERON CLAIMS PREGNANT WARRIORS MAKE ‘AVATAR’ SEQUEL MORE FEMINIST THAN MARVEL MOVIES

"Cameron may have also intended to make a larger point to Hollywood. When the director brought the idea for the first Avatar to 20th Century Fox, he says executives asked him to strip the script of ‘tree hugging’ because they thought it wouldn’t sell tickets. He refused," Time wrote. "Avatar went on to achieve massive success, grossing nearly $3 billion globally."

The article then shifted to discuss the super villain Thanos from Marvel Studios' movie franchise, who gained the power to wipe out half of all life in order to bring "balance" the universe.

"Since then, other movies like Avengers: Infinity War have tackled climate change. Still, that Marvel blockbuster doesn’t exactly endorse green activism. In fact, it’s the villain who becomes so concerned with waning resources that he uses magic to snap his fingers and demolish half of all life in the universe," Dockterman wrote. "'I can relate to Thanos,' Cameron says. ‘I thought he had a pretty viable answer. The problem is nobody is going to put up their hand to volunteer to be the half that has to go.’"

A man wearing a costume of Thanos' character takes part in a women independence march organised by the human rights activists ahead of the International Women's Day in Islamabad on March 6, 2022. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

A man wearing a costume of Thanos' character takes part in a women independence march organised by the human rights activists ahead of the International Women's Day in Islamabad on March 6, 2022. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images) (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

'AVATAR' DIRECTOR JAMES CAMERON DISSES MARVEL FILMS, SAYS SPECIAL EFFECTS AREN'T 'EVEN CLOSE' TO HIS SEQUEL

In a previous interview with Esquire Middle East, the director cheered New Zealand for its tough gun control and lamented his past use of guns in action films such as "Terminator," "Aliens," and "Terminator 2: Judgment Day."

"I actually cut about 10 minutes of the movie targeting gunplay action. I wanted to get rid of some of the ugliness, to find a balance between light and dark," he told Esquire Middle East.

Leonardo DiCaprio as Jack and Kate Winslet as Rose in "Titanic" (1997), a film that was a blockbuster phenomenon of its time. "Avatar: The Way of Water," which Cameron also directed, recently surpassed this film in the global box office.

Leonardo DiCaprio as Jack and Kate Winslet as Rose in "Titanic" (1997), a film that was a blockbuster phenomenon of its time. "Avatar: The Way of Water," which Cameron also directed, recently surpassed this film in the global box office. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He noted further, "I look back on some films that I’ve made, and I don’t know if I would want to make that film now. I don’t know if I would want to fetishize the gun, like I did on a couple of Terminator movies 30+ years ago."

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.