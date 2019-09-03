Jacksonville authorities prepare for Hurricane Dorian to hit the city at midnight

As Hurricane Dorian wends its way on a path to sweep Florida, Jacksonville City Council President Scott Wilson said Mayor Lenny Curry and other officials are expecting the “worst of the storm” to breach their city at midnight.

Wilson told “America’s Newsroom” on Tuesday during an interview with Bill Hemmer on-site in Jacksonville that Dorian has “been a difficult storm to predict.”

“It’s been sitting out in the ocean for many days now,” he said.

The National Hurricane Center said, as of 11 a.m. EDT Tuesday, the storm is continuing to produce wind gusts of up to 110 mph and a storm surge of 10-to-15 feet "with higher destructive waves." The storm’s current movement is northwest at 2 mph with "dangerous winds and life-threatening" storm surge continuing to impact Grand Bahama Island.

Dorian was located about 45 miles north of Freeport on Grand Bahama Island and about 105 miles east of West Palm Beach, Fla.

“Our emergency operations team, including Lenny Curry and others, have been encouraging folks to prepare themselves,” Wilson said.

Wilson said officials are also urging Jacksonville residents in low-lying areas, manufactured homes and evacuation zones to leave immediately.

“It’s not worth the risk. Your life is not worth the chance,” Wilson said. “You never know where a storm is going to go.”

Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis urged Floridians to “make preparations" for a seven-day power outage after issuing a state of emergency for all 67 counties as Hurricane Dorian gained strength on its path toward Florida.

President Trump approved an emergency declaration for Florida and "ordered federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from Hurricane Dorian," the White House said.