Gen. Keane on 'Faulkner Focus': Unprecedented information campaign has Putin 'on the defensive'

Keane says 'diplomatic path' may be possible in Russia-Ukraine conflict

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Gen. Jack Keane says Putin is on the 'defensive,' diplomacy could be possible amid Russia-Ukraine conflict Video

Gen. Jack Keane says Putin is on the 'defensive,' diplomacy could be possible amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

Fox News strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane joined 'The Faulkner Focus' to discuss the events leading up to a potential Russian-led invasion of Ukraine.

General Jack Keane, Fox News strategic analyst, said the release of classified information regarding a potential Russian-led invasion into Ukraine has potentially opened the door for a diplomatic path forward. Gen. Keane joined "The Faulkner Focus" to discuss the latest on the conflict, telling host Harris Faulkner the release of key information has "put Putin's information campaign" on the "defensive."

CHINA SAYS US IS ‘PLAYING UP’ RUSSIA THREAT TO UKRAINE

JACK KEANE: The United States information campaign, releasing classified information to gain dominance over Russia in terms of what they're doing and reveal their actions, has largely put Russia on the defensive.

[Jake] Sullivan was up there saying that the conditions are set, they can attack any time. Actually, there was a release from a German newspaper that the attack was supposed to come on Wednesday, but the release of this information, classified information, that has been going on for weeks, I think has put Putin's information campaign quite on a defensive, and I think it may have contributed to the opening of the diplomatic path here, and it's going to be assessed for some time to come because the scale of this has never been done like this before.

