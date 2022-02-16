China says US is 'playing up' Russia threat to Ukraine

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

China has accused the United States of "playing up" the crisis on Ukraine’s border after Moscow claimed to have pulled back some of its 150,000 troops amassed in the region.

"Such persistent hyping up and disinformation by some Western countries will create turbulence and uncertainty to the world full of challenges and intensify distress and division," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters on Wednesday.

NATO CHIEF CONTRADICTS RUSSIA WITHDRAWAL CLAIMS, SAYS NO PROOF OF PULLING BACK

"We hope relevant parties will stop such disinformation campaigns and do more to benefit peace, mutual trust and cooperation," he added.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

Wang also highlighted China and Russia’s "long term good neighbourliness and mutually beneficial cooperative relationship."

RUSSIA-UKRAINE CRISIS: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT PUTIN'S LATEST MOVES

Russia amassed nearly 150,000 troops along its southwest border and deployed troops into allied Belarus. Russia continues to claim that it has no intention of invading neighboring Ukraine, but Western intelligence remains concerned it could launch an attack in the immediate future.

On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry released a video showing a trainload of armored vehicles moving across a bridge away from Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014. A day earlier, the ministry reported the start of a pullback of troops following military exercises near Ukraine.

RUSSIA, UKRAINE CONFLICT CANNOT HAVE AMERICA SITTING ON THE SIDELINES

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg quickly contradicted Moscow's claims and said he has seen no proof of any withdrawal efforts.

"We have not seen any withdrawal of Russian forces. That contradicts the message of real diplomatic efforts," Stoltenberg told reporters. "They have increased the number of troops and more troops are on their way. So far, there is no de-escalation."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are closely monitoring and following what they're doing," Stoltenberg said. "They have always moved forces back and forth. So just that we see movement of forces…doesn't confirm a real withdrawal."

Fox News' Caitlin McFall and the Associated Press contributed to this report.