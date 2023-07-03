Expand / Collapse search
Ivy League university unveils plan to teach students with AI chatbot this fall: 'Evolution' of 'tradition'

CS50 bot will be used to help teach students about coding

By Taylor Penley | Fox News
Students at one of the America's most elite universities will be in for a surprise this fall when they discover their flagship coding class is taught with help from an A.I. chatbot in a bend on what Professor David Malan, the course's overseer, defines as an "evolution" of "tradition."

Harvard University unleashed plans to incorporate A.I. chatbots to teach the course, venturing deeper into the uncharted territory of artificial intelligence - a territory that has exponentially grown and altered the course of technology in the past several months.

Though the idea sounds novel and exciting, Martin Rand, PactumAI co-founder and CEO, warned to be wary of the "dangers."

I INTERVIEWED CHATGPT AS IF IT WAS A HUMAN; HERE'S WHAT IT HAD TO SAY THAT GAVE ME CHILLS

Harvard campus gates

People walk through the gate on Harvard Yard at the Harvard University campus on June 29, 2023 in Cambridge, Massachusetts.  (Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

"I would say the dangers are that we have to consider that these are statistical models. These will come up with most probable answers and high probability can also mean mediocrity. So professors need to be there to provide exceptionalism, and I think Harvard has taken the right approach in providing this only to introductory courses," he said.

Rand said, despite the potential drawbacks, the development has an upside and could help "create growth" and encourage further innovation and education.

According to the school's newspaper, The Harvard Crimson, Professor Malan said the introductory-level coding course that will employ the bot has historically aimed to unveil new software in its syllabus and the "CS50 [Computer Science 50] bot" is another way of doing just that.

CHATGPT OFFICIATES COLORADO WEDDING FOR ARMY SOLDIER AND BRIDE BEFORE DEPLOYMENT

AI Harvard thumb

Harvard University's introductory computer science course will feature an A.I. chatbot as a part of its teaching process. (Davide Bonaldo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images & Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

"Our own hope is that, through AI, we can eventually approximate a 1:1 teacher:student ratio for every student in CS50, as by providing them with software-based tools that, 24/7, can support their learning at a pace and in a style that works best for them individually," he told The Crimson.

Per the paper, the A.I. bot will help students find errors in their coding, answer questions, offer feedback and help students learn more about the coding process in other ways.

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS ADDRESS BIAS IN CHATGPT: ‘VERY HARD TO PREVENT BIAS FROM HAPPENING’

ChatGPT's logo is pictured; Students are increasingly using the chatbot to complete assignments.

Students are increasingly using ChatGPT, the logo of which is pictured here, to complete school assignments. (Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

Malan further explained that, though the bot will have question-answering capabilities, its answers can be reviewed by human staff members. He also explained that the bot's purpose is to help guide students through the learning process instead of outright answering questions for them.

Advancements in artificial intelligence, particularly in education, have raised concerns that the bots could lead students to become lazy and increasingly dependent on technology for answers. Students have already begun using ChatGPT to complete school assignments in recent months.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.