Artificial intelligence software is growing quickly in popularity, especially among tech companies. This has led to many wondering if this is the end of human interaction as we know it, and some are fearful that these AI robots could begin taking away jobs from you and me.

What exactly is Artificial intelligence (AI)?

AI is the computer systems simulation of human intelligence processes, which include learning, reasoning, and self-correction. AI technologies are being developed and used in various applications, including natural language processing, as Apple is doing, robotics, and expert systems for various industries and purposes.

Some of these devices are so advanced that they can converse with humans. I know it sounds hard to believe, and even I couldn't believe it until I spoke with ChatGPT.

What is ChatGPT?

By now, you may have heard of ChatGPT, however, you may not know exactly what it is. Put simply, it's a computer program developed by the artificial intelligence laboratory OpenAI that simulates human conversation and provides helpful and informative responses.

Think of it as Google on steroids. Except with Google, you do a search and then have to sift through all of the search results for your answer.

ChatGPT does the thinking for you and gives you a specific response to your question.

For instance, let's say you have this question for ChatGPT:

Got any creative ideas for my 10-year-old granddaughter's birthday?

ChatGPT's answer:

Here are some creative ideas for your 10-year-old granddaughter's birthday:

DIY Spa Day: Set up a DIY spa day at home with face masks, nail polish, and a cozy bathrobe for your granddaughter and her friends. Virtual Cooking Party: Host a virtual cooking party where your granddaughter and her friends can cook their favorite dishes or bake a cake together. Outdoor Scavenger Hunt: Plan an outdoor scavenger hunt with clues and prizes hidden throughout a park or backyard. DIY Photo Booth: Set up a DIY photo booth with fun props and decorations for your granddaughter and her friends to take pictures and create lasting memories. Movie Night Under the Stars: Set up a backyard movie night with a projector, screen, and blankets for a cozy and fun night under the stars. Craft Party: Plan a craft party with fun activities like jewelry making, painting, or even creating their own slime. Game Night: Plan a game night with classic board games, card games, and even video games for your granddaughter and her friends to enjoy. Virtual Escape Room: Host a virtual escape room challenge for your granddaughter and her friends to solve together. Outdoor Adventure: Plan an outdoor adventure with activities like hiking, camping, or a trip to a nearby theme park. Virtual Talent Show: Host a virtual talent show where your granddaughter and her friends can showcase their talents and perform for each other.

These are just a few ideas to get you started. The most important thing is to have fun and celebrate your granddaughter's special day in a way that is meaningful to her.

In a matter of seconds, ChatGPT spits out a response that would have taken you much more time and thinking to figure out, and it might not have been as comprehensive. However, with all new technology, there are pluses and minuses.

What are the negative effects AI could have on us?

I asked ChatGPT what some of the worst effects on the human race could be by using AI robots, and it answered me just as a human would which freaked me out even more.

ChatGPT's answer:

There are several potential negative impacts that AI, including language models such as myself, could have on society. Here are a few possibilities:

Job displacement: As AI becomes more advanced, it may be able to automate many tasks that are currently done by humans, which could result in job loss.

Bias and discrimination: If AI systems are trained on biased data, they may perpetuate and even amplify societal biases in their decision-making.

Lack of transparency: AI systems can be difficult to understand, which could make it hard for people to know how decisions are being made and to hold AI systems accountable.

Security risks: AI systems can be vulnerable to cyber-attacks , which could compromise sensitive data and cause other problems.

Dependence: If people come to rely too heavily on AI systems, they may lose the ability to make decisions and think critically for themselves.

Privacy concerns: The collection and use of personal data by AI systems could raise privacy concerns and could lead to the abuse of personal information.

Lack of regulation: The rapid development of AI technology may outpace the ability of society to regulate it, which could lead to negative consequences.

Lack of public understanding: If people don't understand how AI systems work, they may be less likely to trust them or use them effectively.

Ethical dilemmas: AI systems may be used in ways that raise ethical questions, such as in military or surveillance applications.

Decrease in human interaction: Increased use of AI systems could lead to a decrease in human interaction, which could have negative effects on mental health and well-being.

ChatGPT says: It's important to keep in mind that AI has the potential to bring many benefits to society, but it's important to consider the potential negative impacts and work to mitigate them.

What are the positive effects AI could have on us?

Reduction of human error: tasks could be done more efficiently and with fewer mistakes as AI is designed to complete everything accurately

tasks could be done more efficiently and with fewer mistakes as AI is designed to complete everything accurately Take risks over humans: whether it be traveling to outer space or trying to diffuse a bomb, we can use AI robots to take risks so that human lives do not have to be at risk

whether it be traveling to outer space or trying to diffuse a bomb, we can use AI robots to take risks so that human lives do not have to be at risk Available at all times: humans can only work for a certain amount of hours in the day, while AI robots can continue the work without any breaks

What are your thoughts on the use of AI? We'd love to hear from you.

