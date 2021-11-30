Gutfeld: 'It's going to be a war' between armed citizens and criminals

Greg Gutfeld and his co-hosts on "The Five" dropped some gun-related red pills Tuesday as crime and looting rock the country.

"Black Friday? More like Glock Friday," Gutfeld quipped.

"Gun control is dead, and it was killed by the leftists and the media," he continued, explaining that the left "killed it by pushing riots as protests and pushing the defunding and the demoralization of law enforcement."

"All that's left is the Second Amendment, and it's dawning on everyone like a giant red nuclear pill that…was detonated over America, that the only thing between you and anarchy is self-protection," Gutfeld said.

SECOND AMENDMENT GROUPS ON BIDEN MANDATE: IF HE CAN FORCE A NEEDLE IN YOUR ARM, CAN HE TAKE YOUR GUN?

"The problem with the Democrats…[is] they don't understand human nature and the incentivization of human nature," he remarked.

Gutfeld described how they "have been incentivizing gun purchases by decriminalizing crime" and using no cash bail to "[put] the criminal on a pedestal while putting victims in jeopardy."

In such a system, if an assault victim calls the police on his assaulter, the alleged criminal will be arrested then released without having to pay bail. He will "be pissed off because you called" and will punish the victim for reporting the crime, he said.

The host added that a law-abiding citizen's "only recourse is to protect [him]self. This is why you can no longer crack down on legal guns because it's going to be a war," Gutfeld warned.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

Co-host Geraldo Rivera predicted that bail reform "will join ‘defund the police’ as among the most failed public slogans in modern political history." He also called for recognition of a "ghetto civil war."

Co-host Jesse Watters explained that inner-city gun homicides are due to "strict gun control measures."

"[A]s gun ownership grows, gun homicides go down," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Security guard Kevin Nishita died of his injuries after being shot during an attempted robbery in the Oakland area on November 24. He was protecting a news crew.

"That [is the] same media that fails to call this for what it is: It's an abomination," said co-host Emily Compagno.