Israel's 'Dancing with the Stars' routine goes viral with Trump and Melania tribute

A routine on Israel’s "Dancing with the Stars" made headlines this week for its humorous tribute to President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

In the recently aired episode of "Rokdim Im Kokhavim," the Israeli version of the popular reality dance competition television show, two professional dancers appear dressed as the president, in his signature blue suit and red tie, and the first lady in the navy blue outfit she wore to the inauguration earlier this year. As they listen to the National Anthem play, the dancer portraying Trump attempts to kiss Melania before she shoos him away and fixes his tie.

The music then switches to the Village People’s "YMCA" as the pair hit the dance floor. The dancer portraying Melania switches into an American flag outfit as the dancer portraying Trump breaks out into his signature dance moves.

Clips of the light-hearted routine were widely shared on social media platform X, where they drew millions of views.

"Israel ‘Dance with the Stars’ TV show featured one of the pairs dressed as President Trump and Melania Trump, and they absolutely killed it," one account posted on X, along with a clip from the show that drew over two million views. "This is a must-watch."

The routine drew praise from the president's supporters on social media.

"This is very fun!" former Trump campaign senior adviser Steve Cortes lauded. "An overseas 'Dancing with the Stars' pair dressed as Pres Trump & the First Lady and CRUSHING it…"

"MUST WATCH!!" pro-Trump political commentator April Silverman also applauded, writing that the pair "absolutely killed it."

The White House did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.