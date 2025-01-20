Melania Trump wears navy coat and hat for Inauguration Day church visit

Soon-to-be first lady Melania Trump was donning a dark navy coat, dark navy hat with a white stripe, dark navy heels and black gloves as she and her husband, President-elect Donald Trump, left St. John’s Episcopal Church after a prayer service ahead of the inauguration.

Melania's outfit is fitting for the cold weather currently in Washington, D.C., which has moved the inauguration indoors to the Capitol Rotunda for the first time in 40 years.

The couple has been welcomed by President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, where they will share tea and coffee at the White House.

"Welcome home," Biden said to Trump after the president-elect stepped out of the car.

While tea is a presidential transition tradition, it is a stark departure from four years ago, when Trump refused to acknowledge Biden’s victory or attend his inauguration.

Melania, a Slovenian American former model, attracted attention during the first Trump administration for her striking style sense. French designer Hervé Pierre created her 2017 inaugural ball gown that is now on display at the National Museum of American History, according to the Smithsonian.

Pierre has served as a stylist for first ladies in the White House since the 1990s, the South China Morning Post reports.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.