Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Melania Trump

Melania Trump wears navy coat and hat for Inauguration Day church visit

Melania Trump's outfit showcases navy blue, white

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
close
Trump, Melania arrive at St. John's Episcopal Church ahead of inauguration Video

Trump, Melania arrive at St. John's Episcopal Church ahead of inauguration

Fox News contributor Kellyanne Conway joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the latest on the events leading up to President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration as he arrives at St. John's Episcopal Church. 

Soon-to-be first lady Melania Trump was donning a dark navy coat, dark navy hat with a white stripe, dark navy heels and black gloves as she and her husband, President-elect Donald Trump, left St. John’s Episcopal Church after a prayer service ahead of the inauguration.

Melania's outfit is fitting for the cold weather currently in Washington, D.C., which has moved the inauguration indoors to the Capitol Rotunda for the first time in 40 years.

The couple has been welcomed by President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, where they will share tea and coffee at the White House.

TRUMP’S 2ND PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION KICKS OFF IN DC AS FRIENDS AND FOES FLOCK TO NATION’S CAPITAL

  • President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive for church service at St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House
    Image 1 of 4

    President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive for church service at St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, on Donald Trump's inauguration day.  (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

  • U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump arrive for a service at St. John's Church on Inauguration Day of Donald Trump's second presidential term
    Image 2 of 4

    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump arrive for a service at St. John's Church on Inauguration Day of Donald Trump's second presidential term in Washington, U.S. January 20, 2025.  (Jeenah Moon/Reuters)

  • U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump arrive for a service at St. John's Church on Inauguration Day of Donald Trump's second presidential term
    Image 3 of 4

    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump arrive for a service at St. John's Church on Inauguration Day of Donald Trump's second presidential term in Washington, U.S. January 20, 2025.  (Jeenah Moon/Reuters)

  • US President-elect Donald Trump speaks with Vice President-elect JD Vance during a church service at St. John's Episcopal Church
    Image 4 of 4

    US President-elect Donald Trump speaks with Vice President-elect JD Vance during a church service at St. John's Episcopal Church, Lafayette Square in Washington, DC, January 20, 2025.   (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

"Welcome home," Biden said to Trump after the president-elect stepped out of the car.

TRUMP TO BE SWORN IN ON BIBLE GIVEN TO HIM BY HIS MOTHER, AND THE LINCOLN BIBLE

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden greet President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden greet President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump as they arrive at the White House in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025, before departing for the US Capitol where Trump will be sworn in as the 47th US President.   (Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images)

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden pose alongside President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden pose alongside President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump as they arrive at the White House. (ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While tea is a presidential transition tradition, it is a stark departure from four years ago, when Trump refused to acknowledge Biden’s victory or attend his inauguration.

Melania, a Slovenian American former model, attracted attention during the first Trump administration for her striking style sense. French designer Hervé Pierre created her 2017 inaugural ball gown that is now on display at the National Museum of American History, according to the Smithsonian. 

Pierre has served as a stylist for first ladies in the White House since the 1990s, the South China Morning Post reports.  

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Related Topics

More from Politics