Madden NFL 26 release highlights Saquon Barkley's apparent Trump-style touchdown celebration dance

The highly anticipated release of Madden NFL 26 appears to include a notable touchdown celebration that became a trend among some players last season.

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers and others broke out in celebratory dances that emulated President Donald Trump after touchdowns and sacks in 2024.

The upcoming version of the popular NFL-centric video game appears to show the virtual representation of Eagles running back Saquon Barkley doing his version of the dance.

During a Madden game between the Eagles and Washington Commanders, Jalen Hurts throws a pass to Barkley. An animated version of the All-Pro running back then sprints into the end zone for a touchdown before breaking out into the signature Trump dance.

Barkley and Trump have a connection. Earlier this year, Barkley visited the White House to commemorate the Eagles' Super Bowl championship.

The day before the president hosted Barkley and his teammates on the South Lawn of the White House for a celebration ceremony, the star running back was spotted disembarking Marine One at Morristown Municipal Airport in New Jersey.

Trump told reporters Barkley is a "nice guy" and joked he "wanted to race him." The president ultimately decided to skip the race.

Barkley later responded to some of the backlash to news of his outing with Trump making its rounds on social media.

"Some people are really upset cause I played golfed [sic] and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT," Barkley wrote on X. "Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand," Barkley wrote on X. "Just golfed with Obama not too long ago…and look forward to finishing my round with Trump ! Now ya get out my mentions with all this politics and have amazing day."

The White House's official X account shared a photo of Trump and Barkley inside the Oval Office. The picture features a screenshot of the running back's message to critics.

More recently, Barkley declined an invitation to be part of Trump's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition.

"A couple months ago, it was brought to my team about the council, so I’m not really too familiar with it," he said, according to NBC Philadelphia. "I felt like I’m gonna be super busy, so me and my family thought it was probably in the best interest to not accept that.

"So, [I] was definitely a little shocked when my name was mentioned, but I’m assuming it’s something great. I appreciate it but was a little shocked when my name was mentioned."

Trump also named Bosa, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker to the council.

Madden NFL 26 is scheduled to be released to the general public Aug. 14. However, some users started having access Thursday.

