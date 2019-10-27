America 'woke up to learn' that US will destroy any terror group that threatens it, Pence says

The United States woke up on Sunday to learn its government will stop at nothing to destroy any terrorist group that threatens American interests or intends to do its citizens harm, Vice President Mike Pence said on "Fox News Sunday" this week.

"What the American people woke up to this morning, what the world woke up to this morning, is the resolve of the president of the United States and the armed forces of the United States to use force, whenever is necessary to confront those who threaten us or our people," he told host Chris Wallace.

Pence said despite President Trump's decision to withdraw troops from northwestern Syria, his resolve to eliminate the Islamic State terror network has never been stronger.

"What President Trump demonstrated here is, even while we're bringing our troops home from the safe zone on the border of Turkey -- that this president and America’s resolve to defeat ISIS and to hunt down and destroy any terrorist organization in the world, is unrelenting, and that’s what the world woke up to learn this morning," he said.

FAMILY OF AL-BAGHDADI VICTIM RESPONDS TO HIS DEATH FOLLOWING HARROWING RAID: 'GRATEFUL TO OUR PRESIDENT'

Pence also described what it felt like watching the operation being carried out from the Situation Room and praised the precision and professionalism of the troops who were involved.

"We had eyes on what was happening in real-time," he said. "And, the president in the Situation Room was able, in addition to reports coming in from the field, to know exactly what was taking place."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It was truly extraordinary," Pence continued. "Again, to literally witness in real-time our special forces -- their professionalism, the swift manner in which they got on the target, executed the operation, and moved out in just a matter of a few short hours -- it was deeply inspiring."

Fox News' Chris Wallace contributed to this report.