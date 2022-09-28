Iranian journalist delivers fiery message as Mahsa Amini protests grow: Women are asking 'where is Biden?'

Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad called for widespread outrage Wednesday, comparing the Iranian regime's alleged beating and murder of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini to the 2020 death of George Floyd.

"In America, when George Floyd got killed by police, rightfully the whole world got united and were shouting, ‘Say [his] name, say [his] name’…

"Where are they now?" she asked on "America's Newsroom," repeating the names of others killed by the regime for their dissent.

As protests continue to erupt across Iran, Alinejad said she wants to make clear that the Iranian people are fed up and are working to overthrow the regime in power.

She also slammed U.S. leaders — particularly the Biden administration — for negotiating with the regime allegedly responsible for Amini's death.

"I have a simple question: how come, at the same time, you're going to negotiate with the murderers?" she asked.

"It means you're giving billions of dollars to those who killed Mahsa. I don't get this contradiction…

"We don't want you to save Iranian women. Iranian women are brave enough to bring democracy themselves, to save themselves, but we want you to stop saving our murderers," she added.

"This is very personal for me. Women are talking to me saying, ‘Where is President Biden?’"

Alinejad reflected on national security adviser Jake Sullivan's claim that former President Barack Obama made a mistake by failing to support the Green Revolution and urged Biden to not make the same mistake and take action.

She also outlined the dire situation for women in her country, including prohibiting girls as young as 7 years old from showing their hair.

"We get lashes, we get jailed, we go to prison [for showing our hair]," she told Dana Perino and Bill Hemmer.

"Iranian women are like us. They deserve to have the same freedom and dignity. That is why Mahsa's brutal death is becoming a turning point for Iranian women and a tipping point for the Islamic Republic."

Iranian police allegedly denied allegations they were responsible for Amini's death.