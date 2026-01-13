Iranian dissident unloads on American left's silence on deadly protests

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Iranian-American activist Masih Alinejad is accusing the American left of turning its back on Iranian protesters amid reports of thousands of deaths and a near-total communications blackout imposed by the regime.

"The silence of [the] left and liberals in America and Europe is not an accidental silence. It’s an ideological silence," Alinejad said Tuesday on "Fox & Friends."

Alinejad, who has been targeted by the Iranian regime for her activism, said Western activists and celebrities who loudly champion "Free Palestine" causes have remained silent as Iranians are killed in the streets.

"It will expose their hypocrisy," she said.

"It will expose how they sympathize with our killers, with Islamist terrorists."

Iran’s regime is facing one of the largest anti-government movements in years. Iranian rights groups say thousands have been killed as security forces move to suppress demonstrations, with some estimates putting the death toll above 3,000, Fox News' Trey Yingst reported Monday.

She accused Western figures of helping the regime by portraying protesters’ calls for regime change as a foreign plot led by Israel or President Donald Trump.

"You are playing in the Islamic Republic’s hands, and you are actually putting our lives in danger," Alinejad said.

The Iranian government has cut off public internet access, leaving the country in near-total communications darkness as thousands demonstrate. Protesters are outraged over the country’s worsening economic situation as the value of its currency continues to fall.

"I don’t even know if my family are alive or not. People do not have cell phones, they do not have landlines, they do not have access to [the] internet," said Alinejad.

She warned that those who remain silent on supporting Iranians against the regime will ultimately be judged by history.

On Monday, Trump announced that any country that continues to do business with Iran will face a 25% tariff on all trade with the United States.

Trump has also sharply criticized the regime’s actions, warning that Iran is "starting to" cross red lines in its treatment of protesters and that the U.S. is considering "very strong options."