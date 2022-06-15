Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Laura Ingraham: What Biden is doing is 'crippling' American families

Laura Ingraham slams Biden for wrecking America

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Angle: What now? Video

Angle: What now?

Biden hobbled America, sabotaged us, sapped us of our energy independence, then when he goes hat-in-hand to the most despotic regimes on Earth for help, he wants a standing ovation.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Laura Ingraham said the Biden administration crippled America and made everyday life harder for its citizens on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: He's scaring me now. People's lives are changing, alright. The average American family is now having to spend an average of $460 more every month because of the skyrocketing costs for gas, food and housing, everything else. That's about $5,000 a year. 

LAURA INGRAHAM: DEMOCRATS PERSIST, DESPITE NUMEROUS POLICY FAILURES

I realize that $5k a year is nothing for the Biden family where they're raking in hundreds of thousands of dollars for Hunter spitting out a piece of paper. But to regular people, working people, that added cost is a killer. It could mean raiding your retirement savings or going into debt. So the ruin that Biden is causing on the domestic front — it's gut-wrenching. 

MENLO PARK, CALIFORNIA - MAY 25: Gas prices over $7.00 a gallon are displayed at a Chevron gas station on May 25, 2022 in Menlo Park, California. As gas prices surge to record highs across the United States, the San Francisco Bay Area has the highest prices in the country where the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline is $6.06. The average national price is $4.59 per gallon. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

MENLO PARK, CALIFORNIA - MAY 25: Gas prices over $7.00 a gallon are displayed at a Chevron gas station on May 25, 2022 in Menlo Park, California. As gas prices surge to record highs across the United States, the San Francisco Bay Area has the highest prices in the country where the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline is $6.06. The average national price is $4.59 per gallon. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE:

Angle: What now? Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.