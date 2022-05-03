Dems resuscitate court packing position after SCOTUS Roe v. Wade decision leaked

Liberals melt down over leaked report SCOTUS will overturn Roe v. Wade: 'Absolutely appalling'

A tidal wave of meltdowns began rolling in late Monday from liberals distraught over reports that a leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court showed it had voted to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The draft opinion, said to be written by Justice Samuel Alito, was obtained and published by Politico in what would be an unprecedented leak if authentic, and would lead to abortion laws being left to the states to decide.

Liberal journalists, Democrats and celebrities quickly took to social media following the report on the court's alleged decision, railing against the possibility that Roe v. Wade might no longer be the law of the land.

Click here to read more on Fox News.