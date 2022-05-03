Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Live News
Last Update

Dems resuscitate court packing position after SCOTUS Roe v. Wade decision leaked

The landmark Roe v. Wade decision will be overturned by the Supreme Court, according to a leaked draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito.

Covered by: Emma Colton and Andrew Mark Miller

6Posts
Back to Top

incoming update…

Supreme Court leak is 'unspeakably unethical': Turley

Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley weighs in after a leaked Supreme Court draft ruling revealed justices may move to end Roe v. Wade.

Posted by Andrew Mark Miller

Liberals melt down over leaked report SCOTUS will overturn Roe v. Wade: 'Absolutely appalling'

A tidal wave of meltdowns began rolling in late Monday from liberals distraught over reports that a leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court showed it had voted to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The draft opinion, said to be written by Justice Samuel Alito, was obtained and published by Politico in what would be an unprecedented leak if authentic, and would lead to abortion laws being left to the states to decide.

Liberal journalists, Democrats and celebrities quickly took to social media following the report on the court's alleged decision, railing against the possibility that Roe v. Wade might no longer be the law of the land.

Click here to read more on Fox News.

Posted by Andrew Mark Miller

Mark Levin calls Supreme Court leak a 'grave assault,' warns American institutions will collapse

"Life, Liberty, & Levin" host Mark Levin slammed the person behind the leak of the Supreme Court draft opinion on a case that could potentially overturn the 1973 landmark case Roe v. Wade. Tuesday on "Fox & Friends," Levin labeled the actions as a "grave assault" on the institution.'

Click here to read more on Fox News

Posted by Andrew Mark Miller

Shannon Bream on leaked SCOTUS opinion in abortion case

'Fox News @ Night' anchor Shannon Bream on what the Supreme Court draft opinion leak could mean for abortion in the United States.

Posted by Andrew Mark Miller

Roe v Wade Supreme Court opinion leak is historic act of judicial destruction: Turley

Supreme Court historians have always been able to rattle off significant decisions and important moments in Supreme Court history. Chief Justice John Marshall establishing "judicial review" in the 1803 Marbury v. Madison decision, FDR’s court-packing scheme in 1937, the court’s enshrinement of racism in 1896’s Plessy v. Ferguson, and its eloquent and overdue reversal in 1954 under Brown v. Board of Education, to name a few. The leaking of a draft opinion that addresses Roe v. Wade is a colossal, historic, destructive moment in the history of the judiciary. Its significance cannot be overstated.

You will notice that I am not addressing the thorny issues of abortion, stare decisis, federalism or constitutional construction. The merits of an opinion on abortion can wait for another day. And the merits must wait if we are to preserve the integrity of the Supreme Court. 

Click here to read more on Fox News

Posted by Andrew Mark Miller

Dems resuscitate court packing position after leaked SCOTUS draft decision

Democratic lawmakers and liberals rushed to call for court packing after a leaked Supreme Court draft decision details the nation’s highest court will allegedly overturn Roe v. Wade. 

"A stolen, illegitimate, and far-right Supreme Court majority appears set to destroy the right to abortion, an essential right which protects the health, safety, and freedom of millions of Americans. There is no other recourse. We must expand the court," Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey tweeted Monday evening. 

For more on this story: Dems resuscitate court packing position after leaked SCOTUS draft decision

Posted by Emma Colton

Live Coverage begins here