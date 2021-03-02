Ingraham: Conservatives will thrive because of DC establishment’s destructive policies

Fox News host Laura Ingraham opened "The Ingraham Angle" Monday slamming the failed policies of the Washington political establishment and offering hope to the conservative movement.

Ingraham railed against Democrats who she said are revealing themselves daily as "anti-freedom, anti-science, anti-religion, anti-family, anti-gun, anti-law enforcement, and anti-history."

"For some perspective, we need to step back a little bit," Ingraham continued, "Since Reagan left office, the bipartisan establishment in Washington has been obsessed with five really bad ideas."

According to Ingraham, those five bad ideas are:

They believe that we have a labor shortage here in the United States, so they want the borders as wide open as possible. They believe that the Chinese Communist Party will evolve, and eventually become more free. The establishment has long believed that the future belongs to social liberalism. They believe we should bring democracy to the Middle East. The old bipartisan cabal believes that trade should never be restrained, making it easier for companies to shift jobs offshore

Ingraham denounced these decades-long policies of the DC establishment saying that they were a "disaster for most Americans, but they were very popular with the donors who funded both parties." Because these policies were the favorites of the elite, average Americans were overlooked and it wasn’t until President Trump was elected that these Americans had someone who represented them.

"After we coalesced around Donald Trump," Ingraham continued, "We had a leader who took our ideas into the White House. In less than a decade, we had beaten the leadership of both parties. It’s one of the most successful political movements in American history. So taken by surprise, the empire struck back. They impeached President Trump not once, but twice. They censored us online and drove many into hiding into the cancel culture. They called us fascist and racists, and still do."

Ingraham pointed out the political gains made by Republicans in Congress, in state legislatures and among minority voters. She also noted the struggles of Democratic governors Cuomo (NY), Newsom (CA), Pritzker (IL) and Whitmer (MI) whose lockdown decrees have led to political trouble.

Ingraham ended her monologue with optimism, noting that history may repeat itself once more. "41 years ago," Ingraham concluded, "The conservatives led by Ronald Reagan took over the White House and saved this country from an era of decline and despair. This generation of conservatives now has the organization and policies that could do the same again.

"Our ideas are making life better for millions in the red states, but were not going to stop there. This must be a 50 state movement devoted to uplifting the whole country. We are not going to stop until our mission is complete."