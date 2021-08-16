Ingraham: The collapse of Afghanistan represents another catastrophic failure of our political establishment

Fox News host Laura Ingraham argued President Biden's withdrawal from Afghanistan is a "catastrophic failure" after a complete collapse of the government to the Taliban, on "The Ingraham Angle" Monday.

"The collapse of Afghanistan represents another catastrophic failure of our political establishment. Now other obvious examples include the collapse of our southern border and long before that the collapse of our unrivaled manufacturing base," she said.

"Well they keep doubling down on failure, don't they? Insisting that if they have a few more years, they can make Americans understand why their actions, why their policies are smart and proper."

Ingraham criticized Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's focus on "extremism" in the United States calling it "embarrassing," and speculated on how our foreign adversaries would view the disastrous situation.

"Can you imagine what China must be thinking? Taking Taiwan is going to be like taking candy from a baby at this point. Of course, it is far easier, isn't it, to demonize your fellow Americans, though, than finally own up the fact you and your fellow generals spectacularly failed in Afghanistan," she said.

INGRAHAM: DEMOCRATS' AGENDA IS BASED ON FEAR

Ingraham also slammed top generals for treating U.S. tax dollars and troops as "expendable" in order to "pay for their own monumental failures" and called on the top military brass to resign or be fired.

"Our secretary of defense should resign immediately. Ditto for Gen. Milley. Austin has been over his head from day one into Pentagon and Gen. Milley has got almost nothing right," she said.

"The next should be a civilian who will bring in a new approach to the Pentagon. He or she should clean house and rid us of the incompetent dolts who have made the military sadly. They deserve better," Ingraham continued.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As midterms approach and both parties begin to prepare for the 2024 election, Ingraham predicts the GOP will fare well due to Biden's policies.

"Next year the Democrats will likely lose at least one chamber of Congress, and that's going to make things better. Then in 2024, we'll have a chance to elect a real president who can actually do the job, who can defend American interest, and perhaps, bring about the renaissance," she concluded.