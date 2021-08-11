Ingraham: Democrats' agenda is based on fear

Fox News host Laura Ingraham slammed parents and educators Wednesday on "The Ingraham Angle" for attempting to "control kids with fear" when it comes to COVID-19.

"The young people, they're always the ones paying the steepest price in the twisted world they're creating," she said. "When kids need clarity and objective truth, schools teach gender confusion and racial animosity, all controlled by activists who are in bed with the teachers' unions, who are in bed with the Democrats. They are bought and paid for."

Ingraham went on to say that public health officials, who are "all progressive" have helped turned young people into "COVID paranoiacs." CNN recently aired a video of a 12-year old girl begging her school board to mandate masks.

Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy's Dr. Michael Osterholm said on CNN that claiming that regular cloth masks might not be effective and suggested wearing N95 respirators. Ingraham took issue with his comments saying, "We will put a tight-fitting surgical grade mask on our kids for seven hours a day, and then expect them to perform just so well. Oh, yeah, perfectly adjusted. An automatic three-day suspension for any student who forgets his mask at home, especially the N95."

Ingraham also said that Democrats would still be implementing these harsh restrictions and mask mandates even if everyone was vaccinated because their "agenda is based on fear."

"Sure, fear of COVID, but fear of climate change, fear of capitalism, fear of standards, fear of hard work, fear of religion, fear of your fellow Americans, fear of our history. They want to terrify our kids, to train them to feel helpless and afraid, to teach them that the world is a very terrifying place, and only the ‘experts’ and big government can protect them. This is evil."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ingraham also said that COVID isn't the only way Democrats are trying to scare young people, citing racial tensions and climate change as other examples.

"This is what the left, what the Democrats, have done to childhood. No more time to be innocent, no more space to make mistakes without being canceled, no more freedom to just be a kid. Just fear."







