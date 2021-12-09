Ingraham: Biden and the globalists 'hijacking democracy' in the name of democracy

In her "Ingraham Angle" monologue on Thursday, host Laura Ingraham warned that President Biden and the Democrats are continuing their quest to "hijack democracy" and fundamentally transform America into their globalist, internationally inferior vision.

Biden, she noted, hosted the "Summit For Democracy", which took place between himself and other world leaders via videoconference Thursday.

Seated alone at a round desk, Biden spoke about "choices we make in my view in this moment [that are] going to fundamentally determine the direction our world is going to take in the coming decade."

Ingraham noted that the title of the conference was a misnomer, given that European Union leader Ursula von der Leyen was also prominently featured.

Von der Leyen, formerly the deputy party leader of recently-departed German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian-Democratic Union (CDU), spoke about "how painful it is when a small group takes unlimited power and imposes a single vision on all of society."

Von der Leyen continued, "It is why we are proposing to add hate speech and hate crime to the list of crimes in our treaties."

Ingraham expressed concern with Von der Leyen, adding that the U.S. Democrats are probably ecstatic to hear such a gameplan:

"I'm going to trust [Ursula von der Leyen] to regulate hate speech? OK – A transnational, undemocratic body that is totally unaccountable to the voters in their own country imposing speech restrictions to punish their political opponents," she said.

"Of course Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi would love nothing more than to do the same [in the U.S.] and they are trying to."

"They see what is coming down the road if they actually let democracy play out here so they are going to pull out all the stops and make sure that does not happen, even if they have to hijack democracy to do it," she said.

Ingraham pointed to another far-left bill she characterized as one that would federalize elections, which to-date is a power constitutionally left to the 50 state governments and those of the U.S. protectorates.

"The reason Democrats are so rabid about the Freedom to Vote Act today, is that in practical terms it would be a Democrat incumbent protection racket, she said of the bill, being spearheaded by Democratic Sens. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Jeffrey Merkley of Oregon, Raphael Warnock of Georgia, Jon Tester of Montana among others.

"Among other things it would bypass state authority by nationalizing rules for voter registration and mail-in ballots. That means bye-bye meaningful election security laws was liberals get lots of help from media elites to sell the myth about the dark cloud, antidemocracy cloud hanging over the GOP," she said.

Ingraham however went on to express hope that Republicans are finally making the electoral inroads needed to crush the Democrats' hopes for fundamental transformation past January 2023, remarking that from 1988 until recently, the GOP was "controlled" by the Bush family.

"The fact is Republicans, not Democrats, have become more democratic. … If you were on [the Bushes] good side, all was well but if you question them or, my goodness, if you dared to criticize them, you were shunned," she said.

"But it’s not a democracy when your parties controlled by big donors in one small clique or family. For years the conservative grassroots were demanding real change in things like foreign policy, border policy, trade policy. But they were summarily ignored until Donald Trump came along."