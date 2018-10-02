This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten,
What’s in an airline name?
Today is National Aviation Day and for the country’s jet-setters that is reason to celebrate.
Like to gamble? Why not stay where you can play?
McDonald's global successes making their way to the states and other exciting menu developments.
Law enforcement faces an "enormous challenge" in preventing state-sponsored cyber crimes, FBI Director James Comey said Wednesday, days after the Justice Department charged five Chinese military officials with hacking into American companies to steal trade secrets.
Developed countries and fast-growing economies reached a last-minute compromise Saturday to avert a breakdown of U.N. climate talks in Warsaw.
The British pound has fallen to a 10-month low against the dollar amid a sell-off of Scotland-linked companies, after a weekend poll showed a potential surge for independence.
The man who is perhaps United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon's closest American advisor and his top strategic planner, apparently exists only as a ghost in the U.N.'s payroll system.
United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon has a very U.N.-style idea about how to help out a little-known financial watchdog at the world organization that is one of the few in-house lines of defense—by no means a strong one-- against bloat, inefficiency and aimless spending.
Archaeologists in North Carolina have recovered five more cannons from the wreck Blackbeard's flagship, the Queen Anne's Revenge.