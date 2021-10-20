Ingraham: There's no shortages of these kinds of turkeys

Laura Ingraham criticized the giant mess she believes was created by Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats on her Wednesday show.

She pointed to rising inflation, the plans for trillion-dollar spending, shortages, gas prices at record highs, and the declining energy independence as a few of many reasons the Biden administration is failing.

She said, "Things are falling apart because the Democrats are carrying out a vicious assault on our economy and our freedoms because they loathe our system and they love European-style socialism. To remake America they must break America."

Due to a series of bottlenecks in the supply chain, the U.S. is currently experiencing shortages that are expected to climb. Ingraham slammed what she called a "Turkey shortage" but lamented that there was no shortage of proverbial Turkeys in the White House.



"Turkey shortages before Thanksgiving. Well, of course, the other turkeys of which there are, there's no shortage have their spin at the ready."

Under all the pressure of mounting crises, Ingraham said that the media is going out on a limb to shield the administration.

"The media are openly trying to dismiss Americans' concerns, they're telling us to lower our expectations. In other words, you've just been spoiled with all this American dream thing and all good life. Forget it. Just lower your expectations. That's why that way, Biden always wins," she said.



More broadly, Ingraham said, Democrats are wreaking havoc in nearly every place they go – especially in blue cities around the county. She pointed to spikes in violent crime as well as organized retail theft as examples of how Democratic cities are becoming "unlivable" for their inhabitants.

"Crime is making blue cities unlivable, Walgreens basically abandoning San Francisco, closing five stores there next month due to rampant shoplifters who are, of course, important constituents to lefty mayors."

Ingraham concluded that the American people "deserve better" and are waking up to the fires caused by Democrats.

"The American people deserve better and they're starting to demand better," she concluded. "They're not going to be bought off with more borrowed money. They're not going to be fooled by more happy talk in the press. And once the people's voice is heard – in 2022 [and] 2024 – the era of failure, their era of chaos is going to be replaced by a new time of competence and success."