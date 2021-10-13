Toy Association president: Bottlenecks at ports are going to take 'many, many' months to decongest

The California ports, where 36 percent of U.S. imports come from, is months behind in bringing in its cargo.

One of the impacted industries is the toy industry, which is concerning to Toy Association President Steve Pasierb, who said on "America Reports" Wednesday that kids might night not be able to get their present of choice if they're buying closer to Christmas.

"It's hitting us at the worst time of the year, which is the holidays," he said.

Pasierb said it's going to take "many, many" months to solve the crisis at the West Coast ports. Another part of the issue is a "trucking crisis," host Sandra Smith added. Even when the cargo is unloaded, a labor shortage causes the transportation to be backlogged.

"We've got a long, long way to go. It took us more than a year to get into this," Pasierb said.

The White House launched a task force in June to tackle the problem, press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday. She went on to blame the pandemic for economic fallout, calling it "inevitable."

"I can’t make a prediction," Psaki said about how long the bottlenecks to the supply chain would last. However, she said that decongesting the problem is not going to happen overnight.

"The supply chain task force has been working around the clock for months and months to address a range of … different issues that we see in the supply chain… There are issues at the ports … those have been on the rise recently," she said.

To mitigate the crisis, the Biden administration announced that it worked on the logistics with the Los Angeles port to expand its hours of operations to 24/7.

"By increasing the number of late-night hours of operation and opening up for less-crowded hours when the goods can move faster, today’s announcement has the potential to be a gamechanger," President Biden said.