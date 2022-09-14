Inflation 'loves Biden like the Devil loves sin': Sen. John Kennedy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden can't seem to separate himself from rampant inflation, as he continues to put forward policies that only increase the financial pinch on everyday Americans, Senate Judiciary Committee member John N. Kennedy told Fox News on Wednesday.

Biden visited the Detroit Auto Show to push toward electric cars – while at one point being asked what he thought of the $63,000 electric-powered Buick Lyriq he had been sitting in.

In response, Biden appeared to suggest he still liked the internal-combustion Chevrolet Corvette he was seated in prior:

"It’s a beautiful car," he said, "but I love the Corvette."

DEMOCRATS DECRYING ‘DANGEROUS’ MAGA REPUBLICANS AREN'T ACTING LIKE IT AS ANOTHER DEM-ASSISTED TRUMPIAN WINS PRIMARY

On "Hannity," Kennedy, R-La., pointed out a potential flaw in Biden's push for electric cars:

"If electric vehicles are so swell, why does government have to pay people to drive them? Food for thought," Kennedy said.

In regard to inflation and the James Taylor-accentuated celebration at the White House earlier in the week, Kennedy quipped that the economic indicator was created by the incumbent president:

"Inflation was made in Washington since President Biden was inaugurated 540 days ago. Prices are up 13.2%."

Kennedy went on to point out that $1 in January 2021 dollars now has the estimated purchasing power of 87-cents of that same inflation-unadjusted dollar.

WHITE HOUSE PRESSED ON RELATIONSHIP WITH CHINA AFTER US LAND PURCHASES

"So what is President Biden doing about it? … Well, the president has decided to drink himself sober first. He passed a $750 billion so-called Inflation Reduction Act, which takes $300 billion and higher taxes out of the pockets of the American people," he said.

"When the economy is slowing, prices are rising. And 401 K's are crashing. And he gives up $300 billion of taxpayer money to the Green New Deal industrial complex."

Kennedy concluded that Biden indeed has a very close relationship with dire economic circumstances:

"President Biden is inflation's best friend. Inflation loves president – bad – Inflation loves President Biden like the Devil loves sin," he said.

"And I don't see where they've done anything whatsoever except sing folk songs to try to stop it ravaging the American people," he quipped, appearing to reference Taylor.

RUBIO RIFFS ON BIDEN'S INFLATION CELEBRATION: ‘I'M EMBARRASSED FOR JAMES TAYLOR'

Earlier, Hannity pointed out Biden's inflation crisis is about to be compounded by a nationwide railroad strike, if talks fall apart before Friday.

Amtrak, long lauded by Biden and once where Hunter Biden served a term as board member, announced most of their national network would be restricting service – as they do not own or dispatch most track miles generally south and west of Washington, D.C.

While ACELA service along the Northeast Corridor and New England routes will be largely unaffected, lines like the popular Silver Meteor between Miami and New York, the Empire Builder from Chicago to the Pacific Northwest, and City of New Orleans from Chicago to New Orleans are expected to be heavily restricted or shuttered until the strike passes.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The passenger railroad's lucrative daily Auto Train service – between Orlando and Washington – is also affected.

"Amtrak Joe, do you care to comment?" Hannity asked, warning a railroad shutdown will cripple an already tenuous supply chain and cause everyday prices to soar.

In a statement to passengers, Amtrak said that while negotiations do not involve the passenger railroad or its workforce, "many of our trains operate over freight railroad tracks."

"Because the parties have not yet reached a resolution, Amtrak has begun to make initial service adjustments in response to a possible freight railroad service interruption that could occur later this week."