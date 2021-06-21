Expand / Collapse search
Fox & Friends
Published

Indiana officers fold American flag found in tornado debris: 'It just felt right'

Officers join 'Fox & Friends' to recount patriotic moment

By Amy Nelson | Fox News
Indiana officers pick up, fold American flag found in tornado debris

Sgt. Derek Bogenschutz and Deputy Eric Smitley, of the Jay County Sheriff's Office, grabbed an American flag from tornado debris following a recent storm.

A tornado touched down Friday in Jay County, Indiana, leaving many homes severely damaged. After assessing the damage, two sheriff’s deputies found an American flag buried in the rubble.

The officers, Sergeant Derek Bogenschutz and Deputy Eric Smitley, said on "Fox & Friends" Monday that the tornado caused damage to homes, vehicles and power lines.

The tornado followed two storms Friday morning and afternoon. The National Weather Service reported that one storm developed into a supercell, which produced the tornado.In addition to several homes being damaged, the tornado also toppled a 100-foot communications tower.

After confirming all nearby residents were safe, Bogenschutz and Smitley felt it was important to fold the flag they had just pulled from a pile of debris.

"It just felt right," Smitley said when asked why he stopped to fold Old Glory. "Respect for our flag, respect for our country."

Sergeant Bogenschutz learned to fold the flag from his father, a member of the Army and the American Legion.

He said the community has come together to clean up the remaining debris from the storm.

"We have overwhelming support from the community. They’re all coming out [and] helping their neighbors. Everyone’s volunteering where they can."

Amy Nelson is a producer with Fox News Digital.