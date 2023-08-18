InBev has only one way out of Bud Light debacle, says heir to Anheuser-Busch dynasty

Billy Busch, the heir to the Anheuser-Busch dynasty, said Bud Light must do something "drastic" to turn its brand around. Busch told "Fox & Friends" Friday that he intends to buy the beer brand back, calling it a "win-win" for InBev and his family. He proposed the move as "really the only way out" for the brewing conglomerate following months of backlash and tanking sales following an ad campaign with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

BILLY BUSCH: I wrote the book Family Reins. And in the book, I explain how hard my family worked, my ancestors worked to build the company, to build a beer dynasty and to build the brands. They took it through Prohibition. They took it through the world wars. They always put America first. It's just tough to see this great brand that has been America's beer for all these years go downhill at this point. I think really the only way that InBev is going to be able to get out of this trouble that they're in is to do something drastic. And they may actually need to sell the Budweiser family brand to get out of this situation. And what better way could they sell it? I think it would be a win-win situation for both of us, for my family and for InBev if they sold it back to us. And we could really bring the values back that Budweiser and Bud Light were built on.

Anheuser-Busch has endured a major boycott in the last five months for making trans woman Dylan Mulvaney one of Bud Light’s spokespeople.

In the time since Anheuser-Busch’s marketing blunder , the company has lost billions in revenue, seen its market value plummet and become a topic of mockery for many of its former consumer base.

Speaking of his family members in the business, Busch told OutKick, "They knew who their drinkers were. They were with the bar owners and the restaurant owners and the liquor store owners and talking to these people day in and day out. Even my dad at 89 years old, 90 years old, he was still going to the bars selling Budweiser back in those days, in the '80s."

Busch slammed Anheuser-Busch InBev for hiring the woke marketing students that led to the current Bud Light debacle. He stated, "When you are a foreign company and you rely on these woke students that are coming out of these woke colleges to do your advertising for you, you’re making a big mistake."

He added, "You need to go out there and understand who your core customer is."

