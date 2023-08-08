Anheuser-Busch heir makes stunning admission on Bud Light controversy: 'Huge mistake'

Anheuser-Busch heir Billy Busch made a stunning admission on the company's controversial ad campaign with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney, arguing the decision was a "huge mistake" as sales continue to suffer.

Busch joined "Hannity" Monday to discuss his take on the controversy and why he believes the ad would have his ancestors "rolling over" in their graves.

"They are paying the price, and I think that the company greatly miscalculated what they thought was being inclusive, but it really was divisive," Busch told Sean Hannity. "I think my family was, they lived by the motto ‘making friends is our business’ and they believed that bringing people together, making it a sociable, fun, beer-drinking experience was the way to go."

"But… people that drink Bud Light, that drink beer really don't relate to that kind of advertising, and so it was a huge mistake," he continued.

Bud Light faced intense criticism after announcing in the spring that it was partnering with Mulvaney in a campaign aimed at inclusiveness that included Mulvaney's face on Bud Light cans. Anheuser-Busch, Bud Light's parent company, lost billions in market value after the partnership.

Busch told TMZ during an interview last week he did not believe his ancestors would have supported that ad that ultimately lead to the plummeting of sales.

"I think my family, my ancestors, would have rolled over in their grave," he said. "They were very patriotic. They loved this country and what it stood for. They believe that transgender, gays, that sort of thing, was all a very personal issue."

"They love this country because it is a free country and people are allowed to do what they want, but it was never meant to be on a beer can and never meant to be pushed in people's faces," he continued.

A second-quarter report from Anheuser-Busch revealed the brewing company's revenue in the U.S. dipped by 10%, which is a loss of $400 million. And its sales in U.S. retailers declined by 14% compared to the previous year.

Anheuser-Busch said in a recent statement that it plans to lay off hundreds of U.S. corporate employees as the financial fallout continues.

"They, first of all, wouldn't have ever gotten as political as this," Busch said. "And let's face it, the transgender topic today has become very, very political, and it's not wise for a beer company to get into that game. I think that it's difficult enough to be advertising beer and to try to do it and be political about it, I think it's just not the way to go."

Hannity asked Busch if he had connections to the current management team. Although he denied any ties, he shared his message for those calling the shots after the dicey ad spurred widespread boycotts and outrage.

"I'd say, really understand who your beer drinker is and who your audience is with your brands, because… trying to push a political agenda in such a way obviously is not the way to go, because you can tell because it's hurt sales so much and sales have dropped [and] have plummeted," Busch said.

"So… really take the time to get out there, learn about America," he continued. "This is a foreign company. Learn what you know, what sells in America, understand what the beer business is like, and sell to those people in that way."

