Ilhan Omar slammed by 'Outnumbered' hosts for attacking Jewish House colleagues: She's 'untouchable'

The Fox News "Outnumbered" panel on Wednesday delivered scathing comments on Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., after the congresswoman defended her comments equating Israel and the United States to terrorist organizations.

"I actually appreciate the fact that Ilhan Omar is telling the truth. Now, she doesn’t regret this. She doesn’t regret what she said. She meant it," Fox News contributor Guy Benson said.

The panel reacted to CNN host Jake Tapper's Tuesday interview with Omar, who landed in hot water again this month when she equated Israel and the United States to terrorist organizations. Omar told Tapper she didn't regret the remarks and when asked if she understood why some fellow Democrats, some of them Jewish, found previous comments of hers about Israel to be anti-Semitic, Omar said they were not "partners in justice" or "engaging in seeking justice around the world."

Omar initially backpedaled on her remarks this month accusing Israel and the U.S. of "unthinkable atrocities" on par with Hamas and the Taliban. A group of Jewish House Democrats issued a statement condemning the congresswoman's remarks and tweets, calling them "as offensive as it is misguided." But Omar appears to have had a change of heart.

Benson said that she is "doubling down" because she would not be held accountable by her colleagues for her "bigotry and outbursts."

"So she’s emboldened and then notice that she calls out specifically and singles out as not sufficiently devoted to the cause of justice a group of Jewish lawmakers within her party. I think that might come as news to a lot of these lawmakers. I'm sure they view that as a smear, but, once again, Ilhan Omar has some interesting thoughts about Jewish people and I can’t say that I am terribly shocked."

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany said that Omar's comments are "beyond anti-Semitism" and are "full of hate and rage."

"It's hate speech," co-host Harris Faulkner added.

Jewish journalist Eve Barlow called on CNN to bring on an authoritative voice to discuss what she called the far-left Squad 's "problem with Jew hate" on Wednesday.

"In response to Jake Tapper's interview with Ilhan Omar's free-spewing antisemitism on CNN last night, the same platform should be provided for a Jewish authoritative voice discussing the squad's problem with Jew hate," she wrote.

Barlow, a freelance journalist who has written for Tablet, has come under fire from the left for being a Zionist, even facing juvenile harassment online from prominent figures like actor Seth Rogen.

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren said that there "are no consequences" for The Squad, a group of "radical left" House Democrat lawmakers including Omar, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, D-N.Y., Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.

"When there are no consequences and they know they can get away with whatever they want to do and they are running the show, they got the Biden administration wrapped around their fingers. Does anyone really expect them not to say these things?"

"They’re going to do whatever they want to do. And they also weaponize the word racism and Islamophobia to their advantage making them untouchable. We’ve created this culture and now we’ve got to live with it," Lahren said.

Fox News' David Rutz contributed to this report.